Happy 30th Birthday to Brittany Mahomes: Mom, Mogul and SI Swimsuit Star
Brittany Mahomes just turned 30, and she’s entering her next decade with the same confidence, ambition and grace that made her SI Swimsuit debut unforgettable.
The Texas native made waves last year when she posed for the 60th anniversary issue in Belize. Shot by photographer Derek Kettela, the images instantly broke the internet—debuting just days before the Super Bowl, which her husband Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs went on to win—and proved that Brittany isn’t just a football wife. She’s a force of her own.
She married her high school sweetheart, quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes, in 2022. Together, they share three children—Sterling, Bronze and their newest addition, Golden Raye, born in January. Mahomes is also the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the NWSL team she’s helping transform into one of the most exciting franchises in women’s sports.
But it was the certified fitness trainer’s rookie feature with SI Swimsuit that showed a new side of her—one filled with confidence and major main character energy.
“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Mahomes said on set in San Pedro Ambergris Caye. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”
She used the platform to share a message of empowerment, encouraging women everywhere to stand strong in who they are.
“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she added. “Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”
Whether she’s in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium, launching fitness programs through her Brittany Lynne platform, or elevating the next generation of athletes through CPKC Stadium, Mahomes continues to make space for women to thrive.
She’s a dedicated mom, a visionary entrepreneur and a style icon in her own right. As she steps into this new decade, one thing is clear—all eyes are on Mahomes, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.