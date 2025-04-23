Brittany Mahomes Radiates Elegance in Plunging Halter Gown, Classic Black Swimsuit on Vacation
Brittany Mahomes is embracing her vacation glow, sun-kissed skin and beachy waves during a glamorous birthday trip with her best friend Miranda Hogue. The mom of three, who shares her kids Sterling, Bronze and Golden, with her husband and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, shared a stunning carousel from the tropical getaway on Instagram, highlighting her sculpted figure and dreamy vacation style.
In the cover snap, the 29-year-old posed at night on the sand in the Celenia Maxi Dress by NBD ($288), a flowing white halterneck gown crafted from a luxe crepe jersey fabric with delicate ruffle details and a dramatic thigh-high slit. The Texas native completed the look with flawless glam and parted, voluminous blonde bombshell curls cascading over one shoulder.
“Spent last week celebrating my best friend’s 30th! Couldn’t have had a better time with my dawg! I love you sista, Cheers to your thirties🥂💖,” Mahomes captioned the post.
“Love you SO much🥹🫶🏽 had the time of my liiiifffeee!!!!!! & I’m so glad you were by my side for it all🎀✨,” Hogue gushed.
“The dress, the vibe, the beach at night 🌙 everything about this is a whole mood,” the Off The Field NFL Wives Association chimed.
Later in the carousel, the former pro soccer player was captured walking on a deck in front of the ocean at golden hour, alongside the birthday girl. Both women wore breezy sunset-toned dresses in earthy pastels.
The entrepreneur who is the founder of Brittany Lynne Fitness also included a sun-drenched snap in a plunging black one-piece swimsuit from Adore Me ($29.98), accessorized with a straw sunhat and the Gold Pearl Shell Charm Necklace by Self-Portrait ($365). The beachy statement piece added the perfect touch of coastal elegance to her laid-back ensemble.
She reminded fans of her status as an SI Swimsuit model. The Kansas City Current co-owner made her debut with the brand in Belize last year, posing for photographer Derek Kettela as part of the 2024 issue, which commemorated SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary.
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes said while on location with the team last year. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team. I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”