A lifelong athlete, Mahomes played pro soccer briefly before shifting her focus to the fitness and wellness space. The certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur launched her online training program, Brittany Lynne Fitness, in 2019. Mahomes is the co-owner of the NWSL’s Kansas City Current, and she was instrumental in bringing the team’s home field, CPKC Stadium, to fruition this spring. This is her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Found on the eastern coast of Central America, Belize is known for its beautiful beaches, diverse topography and authentic local culture. San Pedro, where Mahomes was photographed, is located on the island of Ambergris Caye in northern Belize, and offers a vibrant, laid-back atmosphere. The stunningly lush natural landscapes created the perfect backdrop for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
To learn more about San Pedro,including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in San Pedro was all about the hottest color of the season: red. The SI Swimsuit team incorporated fun patterns, playful accents and sexy silhouettes all in various shades of cherry. The bold and universally-flattering color truly speaks for itself.
Hair: Adam Maclay for BA Reps using René Furterer & GHD Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, Hourglass Cosmetics, Dior Beauty, and West Barn Co. Photographer: Derek Kettela
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Hat by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
