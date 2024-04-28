Brittany Mahomes Takes Diamond Elegance to the Next Level With Ab-Baring Look At TIME100 Gala
Ananya Panchal
Brittany Mahomes is busting out the diamonds and satin for her latest red carpet event. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, to pose for her feature in this year’s 60th anniversary issue, attended the TIME100 Gala at New York City’s Lincoln Center on April 25.
The former soccer pro donned a breathtakingly glamorous, set including a high-neck studded cropped bra top and a black satin skirt with a cute, flared silhouette. The NWSL KC Current co-owner showed off her slim figure, tiny waist and toned arms as she posed alongside her husband, NFL star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 28-year-old football player is one of six athletes named to the magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” of 2024 list.
Stylist Venetia Kidd paired the elegant ensemble with silver bangles, dangly earrings and the Texas native’s massive diamond engagement ring. Makeup artist Acie Lewis opted for a glowy, full-glam moment, including dramatic lashes, feathered brows, baby pink blush and glossy taupe lips. Hairstylist Anna Sullivan tossed Mahomes’s long blonde locks into a perfect messy, floppy bun with face-framing pieces loosely curled and delicately placed.
“Celebrating you is always a good TIME🤍☺️,” the 28-year-old cleverly captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 1.9 million followers.
“No time like the present 👏,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims commented.
“Hottt coupleeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Sami Bossert complimented.
“So beautiful 😍,” Kelly Tull added.
“Might be my favorite look of yours Eva 😍😍,” Paige Hathaway chimed
“10/10 one of your best looks yet. You look stunning,” one fan agreed.
“You two make KC so proud… Keep shining on!! Styling for sure 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” another gushed.