Brittney Nicole’s Gold String Bikini Is Perfect for Your Next Tropical Getaway—Now on Major Sale
After being discovered by SI Swimsuit through the annual open casting call in 2023, Brittney Nicole made her debut with the brand last year when traveling to the beautiful countryside of Portugal to be photographed by Ben Watts. The fashion model, who has walked the runway during New York Fashion Week and Chicago Fashion Week and appeared on the covers of Now Weddings and Area Swimsuit Magazine, was positively radiant for her very first shoot with the brand.
Wearing just about every color in a variety of different styles, the bodybuilder proved her skills in front of the camera—and we’re still obsessing over a certain bikini in a gorgeous gold hue.
Nicole, who served in the United States Navy for eight years before pursuing modeling full-time, was an absolute dream in a gold two-piece string set from Svn Swim that can be styled in 18 different ways. The top, which features extra long strings that can be worn in a criss-cross style around your torso—or as a classic triangle top like the SI Swimsuit rookie wore it—is incredibly flattering. The luxe metallic fabric will make you stand out, while the adjustable triangle cups assure a perfect fit.
As for the bottoms, the matching gold thong features strings on the side as well as adjustable panels for a look that the brand describes as “classic 80s sexy with a modern twist.” The shade is ideal for a tropical getaway, so you’d better start booking your flights.
Mara Triangle Top - Gold, $50 and Bianca Bottom - Gold, $50 (svnswim.com)
The best part about this gorgeous two-piece? Svn Swim is currently hosting an 85% off site-wide sale, meaning you can channel your inner Nicole on a budget. The discount is automatically added at checkout.
When discussing her decision to apply for Swim Search in 2023, Nicole shared the brand legend who inspired her. “I remember seeing Tyra [Banks] on the cover of SI in 1997,” she said. “I was a kid and innately knew I was meant to do the same. She represented so much to me as a young Black model paving the way for others to come. Watching her throughout the years working with the brand motivated me to pursue the same.” It also took a little pushing from her sister Destiny to take the plunge.
“I was like, O.K., I’m going to put myself out there. So I put myself out there and here I am,” Nicole told us last year. “[Destiny]’s the one who pushed me into my dreams, pushed me into modeling and she’s the one who has given me confidence and saw that in me before I even did … She believed in me before I believed in myself, and now it’s like, I feel like I can just take on the world.”
With her undeniable beauty inside in out, we have no doubt Nicole can take on just about anything.