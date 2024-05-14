Brittney Nicole
Brittney Nicole broke into the modeling industry in February of 2023, gracing the cover of NOW Weddings Magazine. As a model for Ford Modeling agency, the Atlanta, Ga., native has walked the runways during New York Fashion Wweek as well as participated in brand campaigns for the likes of Dibs Beauty, Nadine Merabi and more.
Prior to entering the modeling industry, she served in the United States Navy for eight years, building both schools and runways in Guam, Spain, Israel and Japan. Following her service, she entered the private sector as a contractor.
Now, as a full- time model, she uses her platform to promote both her passion for fitness and for promoting humanitarian initiatives and serving humanitarian causes.
