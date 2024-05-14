Nicole served in the United States Navy for eight years before pursuing modeling. She first broke into the industry in February 2023, gracing the cover of NOW Weddings Magazine. Since, she has walked New York Fashion Week runways and participated in brand campaigns for Dibs Beauty and Nadine Merabi, among others. As a co-winner of the 2023 SI Swim Search, Nicole makes her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
Porto and the North, Portugal, offer both scenic stretches of Atlantic coastline and the verdant green vineyards of the Douro Valley, where the locals grow and harvest wine grapes. With towns steeped in history and Portuguese culture and beaches primed for relaxation, the region is ideal for both the adventurous and the relaxation-seeking traveler. With its unique natural beauty, it was the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about Porto and the North, Portugal, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in the Douro Valley blended balletcore and cottagecore. The resulting swimwear picks featured pastel colors, floral prints and feminine details (think ruffles, bows and corsets), which was contrasted by the edgy and antique-inspired jewelry.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Brittney Nicole was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Svn Swim. Necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
