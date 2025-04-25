Brittney Nicole Is a Vintage Denim Baby in Stylish Jumpsuit, ’90s-Inspired Glam
Brittney Nicole is stepping into her power—and her latest photo shoot proves exactly why she’s one to watch. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie posed in a sleek medium-wash denim jumpsuit with a button-up front, scoop neckline and thick, sleeveless straps. Styled with voluminous, side-parted ‘90s bombshell waves by Robert J. Stell and glowy, sculpted glam by makeup artist Ashley Z, the look channeled a throwback supermodel energy that felt equal parts fresh and fierce.
Her luminous base, chiselled cheekbones, smokey eyeliner wing and plump brown lip made for the ultimate high-fashion glam, while her long dark locks and radiant confidence reminded fans why her face card never declines. She flaunted her toned arms and slim, sculpted frame with effortless ease, bringing major main-character energy to set. Photographed by Yun Lynn, the pics captured Nicole in her element—confident, cool and absolutely unforgettable.
The Georgia native‘s story is as inspiring as her images. Before she became a model, she served in the U.S. Navy, working on humanitarian and construction projects across the globe in places like Guam, Spain, Israel and Japan
After eight years of service, she transitioned into a civilian role and eventually took a leap of faith—applying to the 2023 SI Swim Search after her sister’s encouragement. She co-won the open casting call and made her official magazine debut in the 60th anniversary issue, shot in Portugal by Ben Watts last year.
“I remember seeing Tyra [Banks] on the cover in 1997. I was a kid and innately knew I was meant to do the same. She represented so much to me as a young Black model paving the way for others to come. Watching her throughout the years working with the brand motivated me to pursue the same,” she shared. I’m just a girl who’s finally chasing her dreams, I’ve found myself again and no matter what stage I’m at in my life, I made a promise to always remain true to who I am.”
Now a certified personal trainer, Nicole has centered her growing platform around holistic health and wellness. “First, you need to get your mentality right and then everything else kind of falls into place with the eating habits and the working out,” she said. “When you work out, the chemistry just changes within your body. You feel better, you look better. It starts from within and then all of that kind of like exudes out.”
The 33-year-old shows no signs of slowing down. She’s building a brand rooted in resilience, wellness and authenticity—and with her work ethic, signature style and fearless attitude, she’s definitely one to watch.