Brooks Nader Puts a Daring Lace Spin on Office Siren Look With Sheer Top, Low-Rise Trousers
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader is all about taking risks when it comes to fashion. The supermodel turned heads once again with her latest bold and glamorous look as she attended the L’Agence holiday dinner party in Los Angeles on Dec. 10. The Baton Rouge native, known for her daring style choices, proved why she remains a style icon with a sultry yet sophisticated outfit that combined edgy confidence with office chic.
The 27-year-old model was photographed in a stunning sheer black Tours Lace Top ($325) from the 2008-founded fashion label. The high-neck, cap sleeve number featured intricate floral embroidery and a cropped scalloped hem, displaying her sculpted, tone abs. Nader paired the see-through piece with tailored, low-rise black satin trousers and layered gold chain belts for an extra touch of luxury. She completed the ensemble with square-shaped textured gold statement stud earrings, a sleek watch, and thin black eyeglasses, which added an unexpected yet striking sophisticated, elegant twist to the look. Her makeup was polished to perfection, with a glowy base, bronzed, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush and a glossy brown-mauve lip. She opted for a slicked-back ponytail allowing her flawless face card and accessories to speak for themselves.
This isn’t the first time the SI Swimsuit veteran has wowed fans with her wardrobe choices. Discovered through the brand’s open casting call in 2019, Nader has since become a familiar face in the magazine, gracing covers and embodying the empowering spirit of the franchise. Beyond her modeling career, she’s been making waves in the fashion industry, blending high-end aesthetics with accessible trends. This year, she also competed on Dancing With the Stars, which was one of the most rewarding experiences for her.
“It’s been the most life-changing experience ever. It’s just made me grow so much as a person and like be pushed in ways I never thought I could be pushed and survive,” Nader shared with Good Morning America. “And [Gleb Sachenko was] such an amazing dancer and teacher and I would not have had this experience at all if he wasn’t my partner.”
She and the 41-year-old Russian Choreographer have been dating (without a label) on and off since the show began in mid-September and are constantly all over each other’s social media accounts. While Nader primarily lives in New York City, along with her three younger sisters, she has been spending tons of time in LA recently.