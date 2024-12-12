Brooks Nader Is a Red Hot Holiday Dream in Ab-Baring Fitted Knit Set, Dazzling Statement Jewelry
Brooks Nader knows she looks good in red, although the supermodel kind of looks fabulous in everything she wears. The SI Swimsuit legend, who is best known for her six consecutive features with the brand including her iconic cover moment in the Dominican Republic last year, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles in the most stunning festive red knit set from Rowen Rose. She donned a cute cardigan fastened with just a gold spiral jewel detail front and center and wore nothing beneath to reveal her sculpted, toned abs.
The 27-year-old paired the top with the matching figure-hugging cherry midi skirt and oversized white and gold pear stud earrings from Heaven Mayhem ($90). The Baton Rouge native, who primarily lives in New York City but has been spending tons of time in Southern California over the past several months, completed the look with clear pointed-toe pumps and rectangular designer black sunglasses as she was photographed by Miles Diggs filling gas in her car. If anyone can make such a mundane and dreaded task look glamorous, it’s Nader.
“Flamin’ Hot ⛽️🔥,” the visual artist captioned the carousel of photos. In one of the images, she held a bag of Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries in her hand.
Today, Nader is a staple in high fashion campaigns and runways. She is paving a path not only for herself in the modeling industry, but also creating a way for her three younger sisters, Sarah Jane, Grace Anne and Mary Holland Nader, who all also live in NYC.
“[This year] has been a lot of fun. I’ve been able to take my sisters along for the ride on a lot of these work trips. It’s funny and hilarious to me when they say they’re going to be helpful on these trips and I book their flights and I become their assistants. It’s been nice having them around and nice being really busy. I have so many fun and exciting projects that I have going on this year. Having them around is so special for me. I’m only 27, but I’m mother hen and they are my little chicklets. ‘Take Your Kid to Work’ day is every day with these girls,” she shared. “There’s not a second that goes by in the day that we’re not in constant communication. We all know too much about each other.”
While on location with SI Swimsuit earlier this year for a very special “legends” photo shoot celebrating the 60th anniversary issue alongside 26 fellow brand icons, Nader said that her relationship with her sisters is unmatched and she’s “never known any kind of love” that compares.
Speaking of relationships (sneaky segue, we know) Nader has been dating her Dancing With the Stars partner and Russian choreographer Gleb Savchenko on and off for the past few months. While they haven’t explicitly put a label on the situation, they are often spotted together and all over each other’s social media.