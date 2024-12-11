Brooks Nader Drops Jaws in Plunging Lacy Dress, Fur Coat for Holiday Party
We can always count on Brooks Nader to practically break the internet with each new Instagram post. And, her holiday ones have been getting extra spicy—she’s able to tap into festive colors, lace, fur, sparkles and more while still showing some skin in a not-so-cold Los Angeles winter. The Baton Rouge native, who primarily lives in New York City, has been spending tons of time on the West Coast over the past several months, even after her run on Dancing With the Stars, and we’re obsessed with how sun-kissed, confident and happy she‘s been looking recently.
The SI Swimsuit stalwart, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2019 and landed on the front of the 2023 issue, stunned in her latest daring holiday season ensemble. She posed for a glamorous series of mirror pics cleverly and expertly taken by someone outside of the frame. The 27-year-old donned a white dress featuring beautiful intricate lace embroidery and the most plunging V-neckline almost displaying her belly button. Nader accessorized with a dramatic statement pearl and cross pendant necklace, the gorgeous heaven Mayhem textured pearl earrings ($90) as well as the most extravagant cream fur coat and her headline-worthy massive diamond ring.
As for glam, she kept it super bronzed and sultry, featuring a flawless, luminous base, warm eyeshadow, wispy lashes, smudged-out winged eyeliner, rosy blush, chiseled cheekbones, champagne highlighter and glossy pink lips.
“HOLIDAY PARTY SZN 🎄 🤶🧑🎄,” the supermodel captioned the series of photos shared with her 1.5 million IG followers. She struck a bold smolder in the cover snap, reminding everyone of her SI Swimsuit “legend” status, adjusted her outfit in the next cute candid pic and flashed her radiant smile in the third slide.
“Oh you look amazing,” ❤️ SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing commented.
“Omg this look 🔥,” fellow SI Swim cover girl Alix Earle added.
“🔥🔥you look gorgeous 🔥🙌🙌,” Sergio Farias chimed.
Earlier this year, Nader posed for one of three iconic group covers of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit issue, a year after her solo cover girl moment in the Dominican Republic.
“In the past couple of months my self-growth has felt like stepping into a new era of confidence and going after exactly what I want. Not taking no for an answer. Knowing my worth. Not settling for anything less than my worth in every area of my life. I have a whole new sense of motivation and inspiration. We’re on this earth to go after what we want,” she shared over the summer. “I need to make time to go on trips that are solely just for fun. I have fun everywhere I go. I have fun at the events and meeting the hair and makeup people and the editors. It’s a lot of fun for me. Because I’m on this crazy schedule right now, I make every room I go into my own party.”