Brooks Nader Is Bold and Beautiful in This Neutral Strappy Cut-Out One-Piece in Mexico
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader returned for her sixth consecutive brand feature this year. The model, who made her debut with the franchise in 2019, and landed on the cover of last year’s issue, double-dipped for two photo shoots in the 60th anniversary magazine. The 27-year-old was photographed by Yu Tsai on the breathtaking beaches of Mexico, and served major ethereal, earth angel, Mother Nature vibes in a series of daring neutral and animal print looks. Then, the Baton Rouge native starred alongside 26 other SI Swimsuit icons for a special 60th anniversary feature in Hollywood, Fla.
“LEGENDS ONLY🤍🤍🤍 never did I ever imagine I would go down in history as a Sports Illustrated LEGEND! I feel like I was just that 20 year old girl waiting in line with tens of thousands of other girls with a dream to grace the pages of @si_swimsuit. To go from rookie, to cover girl, to legend is so surreal! Never give up 💫,” Nader gushed on Instagram.
While we’re so excited to have her as a brand legend, we’re truly still not over some of these pics from her photo shoot in Mexico. Nader proved her supermodel skills and got super adventurous while on location, dipping into pools, immersing herself in lagoons and rolling around in the sand while still looking perfect. Check out of one of our favorite looks from INDAH.
Heart of Gold Fawn One-Piece, $167 (indahclothing.com)
This deep plunge-neck suit offers the comfort of a one-piece but the seductiveness of a stringy bikini. You can wear it to the beach or pool, or pair it with jeans or a linen skirt as a cute, racy bodysuit.
Shop the full swimwear collection at indahclothing.com, and check out Nader’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery in Mexico here.