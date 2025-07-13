Brooks Nader Is Feeling ‘Prim n Proper’ in This Popular Summer Trend for New Photos
Polka dots are taking over the summer of 2025, and Brooks Nader is the latest fashionista to rock this rapidly rising trend.
The reality TV star and SI Swimsuit model—who became a staple of the brand after winning Swim Search 2019 and appearing in every issue since, with her latest being a beautiful Bermuda feature in the 2025 magazine—took to Instagram this week to share her most recent adventure abroad. Visiting the United Kingdom, Nader noted she was feeling “Prim n Proper 🫖 🇬🇧” in the caption, posting a carousel of stunning snapshots under the London sky.
In the cover image of the 14-photo carousel, Nader posed on a luxe-looking balcony in front of a breathtaking cityscape. She wore a beautiful semi-sheer black blouse with a white polka dot pattern, pairing the piece with a white midi skirt and matching heels. She accessorized with several chic touches, including a thin black belt with a gold buckle, oval sunglasses and sparkling gold earrings.
Her blonde tresses were left down, falling in fabulous layers onto her shoulders. Her makeup was a classic Nader glam with matte skin, plush eyelashes and pink lips acting as the cherry on top for a lovely London lady vibe.
But this polka dot perfection wasn’t the only ensemble the SI Swimsuit Legend rocked during her time across the pond. Other photos in the set showed her wearing an all white set consisting of a white long-sleeve shirt and a knee-length skirt. She also sported an oversized t-shirt dress with an image of music icon Britney Spears on the front for a more casual going-out look, which she paired with a strappy white sandal, hoop earrings and early 2000s-style sunnies for an edgier aesthetic.
“No wonder it’s so hot at Wimbledon! 🔥,” decorated skier and fellow SI Swimsuit model Lindsey Vonn joked in the comment section.
“😍😍,” sister Sarah Jane Nader wrote. She later added, “Gorg.”
“🔥🔥🔥,” sister Grace Ann Nader chimed in.
“Slide 4 😍,” sister Mary Holland Nader added.
“I can’t wait for #lovethynader,” one follower concluded.
And neither can we! In case you missed it, the Nader sisters will be banding together to star in an upcoming reality TV show adorably titled Love Thy Nader.
While we don’t have a premiere date for the show as of yet—just the promise of a 2025 summer release—we do know the program will follow the lives of the four sisters as they chase their fashion dreams in New York City. We also know that the show has officially wrapped filming, thanks to an Instagram post from the SI Swimsuit model’s account back in early June.
“These past few months have been some of the most meaningful of my life,” Nader wrote alongside several behind the scenes photos from the set. “This wasn’t just a project, it was a deeply personal journey filled with growth, laughter, love, LOTS of chaos, tears and a ton of hard work 🤪.”