Brooks Nader: 2025 Bermuda

Nader won Swim Search back in 2019 and has shot with the brand every year since. Earning her first cover in 2023, this Baton Rouge native was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend in the 60th Anniversary issue. After competing on Dancing With The Stars in 2024, Nader will make her return to reality TV in the summer of 2025, joining her three younger sisters—Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane—for a new show about their lives in the modeling industry titled Love Thy Nader.
With stunning turquoise waters and powdery shorelines, Bermuda is a tranquil yet vibrant backdrop for any photo shoot. Sitting 650 miles off the North Carolina coast, the 21-square-mile island is home to one of the world’s top beaches, Horseshoe Bay Beach. For those in need of an activity, visitors can cruise around the North Atlantic on a boat ride or get up close to the action by exploring the island’s coral reefs.
Learn more about Bermuda, including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.
Aiming to channel an ethereal energy, the styling in Bermuda was heavily influenced by natural materials. The use of shells and pearls by the SI Swimsuit fashion team was intentionally balanced with lucite jewelry and other pieces meant to feel natural with just a hint of sparkle. The final looks were intended to be soft and feminine.
Hair: Brian Buenaventura at The Wall Group using Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Hairspray, Orlando Pita Play, Color Wow, and Olaplex. Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop!, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Ben Watts
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Elisabetta Franchi. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Brooks Nader was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. Top by JÉBLANC. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
