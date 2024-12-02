6 Legendary Pics From Brooks Nader’s SI Swim Cover Shoot in the Dominican Republic
SI Swimsuit star Brooks Nader has become almost synonymous with the brand itself. The 27-year-old was first discovered through the Swim Search in 2019 and traveled to Paradise Island in the Bahamas for her debut feature after which she secured the open casting call winner title, securing her spot in the next year‘s magazine and Rookie status. Over the years Nader has traveled everywhere from Bali to Montenegro to Mexico with the brand.
Last year, all her cover girl dreams came true when she landed on the cover of the 2023 issue, following her breathtaking, bold, Barbiecore photo shoot with James Macari in the Dominican Republic.
“They popped out with my cover and then we were all crying and freaking — and I mean it because I was in complete shock mode. It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted,” she shared about the heartfelt moment the SI Swimsuit team and editor in chief MJ Day surprised her with the news and a physical copy of her cover issue. “I got the cover for a ton of people, not just myself. My family and I are so close and after having such a small, humble upbringing, it’s just absolutely insane. My sisters were beside themselves. They were hysterically crying, jumping up and down. My parents were as well.”
In honor of the magazine’s 60th anniversary this year, Nader was welcomed back to the fold for a very special “Legends” feature alongside 26 fellow SI Swimsuit icons with Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
Today, Nader is the oldest of four sisters who live in New York City, and she is paving a path for all of them in the modeling industry. And, the Baton Rouge native is also making headlines as a contestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, which just wrapped up last week.
“There’s something really special about the female relationship and how we treat our girlfriends—how they really become family to us. I’m the oldest of four sisters, and that relationship is unmatchable; I’ve never ever, ever, ever known any kind of love like that in my life,” she gushed while on set with the brand earlier this year. “I’m so happy that I’m a woman and get to be around the sisterhood of SI Swimsuit and all the icons—women I used to have on my bulletin board in my room in Louisiana.”
Below is a look back at some of the most stunning pics from her 2023 SI Swim cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.