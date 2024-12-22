Brooks Nader Was a Total Tropical Babe in This Green-Gray Two-Piece With Shell Details
Since making her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, Brooks Nader has become quite the brand staple. The model, who has also dabbled in acting, has posed in various tropical locations over the years and landed on the cover in 2023 after being photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. The achievement was a major moment for Nader, who admitted that she “literally almost fainted” upon seeing the magazine.
Needless to say, it was a huge year, and Nader followed it up with another incredible feat. For the 2024 issue, she was featured as a brand “Legend” alongside 26 other SI Swimsuit icons, photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. And that’s not the only photo shoot she did for the brand this year. Nader also traveled to Mexico, where she was shot by Tsai for a solo feature that’s simply breathtaking. One of the many swimsuits she wore consisted of a simple yet sexy green-gray two-piece which totally fit the tropical vibe with its sea shell detailing. Posing in the water with her signature smolder, Nader proved once again why she’s such a brand star.
The cold-weather months are upon us, but it’s never too early to start adding bikinis to your closet for spring and summer.
Nader’s year hasn’t just been incredible for her work with SI Swimsuit. She also competed in Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, and although she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated in fifth place, the experience was still a special one for her. Not only did her dancing skills improve week after week—and by the time she returned for the finale—but she also formed a close bond with her partner that turned romantic. Though many speculated it was only a showmance, the pair has continued to spend time together after the season concluded and it looks like they’ve having a lot of fun taking things casually.
Though the pair did spend Thanksgiving together, they seemingly aren’t putting a label on whatever they are.
As the year comes to a close, Nader recently spent time in the British Virgin Islands for some R&R with friends, and we expect her to reunite with her sisters and the rest of her family for the holidays next week. No matter what her holiday plans entail, we know she’ll be serving looks worth gushing over, per usual.