Fans Rally Around Brooks Nader After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination
SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader and her professional dancer partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from the Dancing With the Stars competition last night. Despite earning a score of 32/40 on the night, the pair received the lowest number of votes and were sent home.
Nader danced the salsa to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William, and was initially joined onstage by her three younger sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane, who performed the song’s intro with their older sibling, before Savchenko cut in.
While judge Bruno Tonioli called the “Dedication Night” dance “spicy” and Carrie Ann Inaba praised Nader on incorporating her critique into this week’s routine, it didn’t save the duo from elimination. Following Tuesday night’s live show, Nader received an outpouring of love from many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers.
“WHAT JUST HAPPENED😭😭😭,” one person wrote in the comments section of Nader’s post of rehearsal pics from earlier in the day.
“I CANT BELIEVE U GOT ELIMINATED BROOKS I LOVED U AND GLEB🤧🤧😔😔,” someone else added.
“I AM IN SHOCK ?? HOW DID YALL GO HOME ???” another user inquired.
“Voted for you. Can’t believe you went home tonight. Great dance 💃 👏👏👏,” a fan encouraged.
“Justice for Brooks & Gleb 😤😤,” another follower demanded.
Following their elimination, Nader and Savchenko chatted with Good Morning America, and the SI Swimsuit star revealed what a “life-changing” experience being on the show had been for her, and one that allowed for personal growth.
“It’s been the most life-changing experience ever. It’s just made me grow so much as a person and like be pushed in ways I never thought I could be pushed and survive,” Nader stated. “And he’s [pointing to Savchenko] such an amazing dancer and teacher and I would not have had this experience at all if he wasn’t my partner.”
Savchenko then added that he “had a blast” with Nader, his “best partner” to date and declared Season 33 his best one thus far. The pair also posted a TikTok to Nader’s account following the elimination, declaring “a win is a win” before sharing a steamy kiss.
“I did not expect yall to go home… shook tbh,” one of Nader’s followers commented.
“literally never turning my tv on again. selling it in fact,” someone else declared.
“You both won!!” another user declared. “Love me some Brooks and Gleb!”
“Both of you won something better than a trophy💗,” an additional fan added.