Bydee’s Dreamy New ‘Maison d’Amour’ Collection Is a Whimsical Cottagecore Fantasy
Bydee is welcoming summer with its most romantic release yet, and we’re totally in love. Maison d’Amour, the brand’s newest swim and resort wear collection, is a poetic tribute to all things soft and timeless, wrapped in the glow of Parisian nostalgia and countryside charm.
“Maison d’Amour is a love letter to detail,” founder and creative director Dessy Hairis said in a press release. “From intricate hand-beading to soft, romantic prints, each design feels like a keepsake. It’s our take on cottage-core with a nostalgic twist, feminine, whimsical and made to feel special.”
Meet the prints
The collection introduces five enchanting colorways across new and best-selling silhouettes. Select swim pieces are elevated with woven lace trim and dainty satin flower appliqués placed at the apex of each cup, adding a signature Bydee level of thoughtful detail.
At its core is Chérie, a tapestry of vintage paisleys and antique-inspired artwork, finished with delicate hand-beaded accents. Pieces in this print appear in fan-favorite styles like Palermo ($159) and Badalona ($159), as well as the newly introduced Menorca ($159) and Lefkada ($159) tops. Chérie is also Hairis’s favorite, and “it’s one of those prints I feel incredibly proud of; every tiny detail was so thoughtfully considered,” she tells SI Swimsuit
“The detailed charms are one of my favourite elements: a baroque heart with a peachy pink centre that ties back perfectly to the print, alongside a tiny cherub that feels so cute and special,” she adds. “The lace inserts add such a softness and femininity to the pieces, and seeing this print story come to life and sell out within minutes was honestly surreal.”
Rosé brings a bold, romantic edge with crimson blooms scattered across a classic sheer red and white gingham base. Rêverie, meanwhile, captures dreamy countryside scenes and art-filled château walls with its blend of cherubs, florals and classical paintings.
Céleste softens the palette entirely, combining lace and delicate florals into a pale, vintage-inspired wash of pastels. It appears in resort-forward silhouettes like the Ophelia Top ($119), Jolie Maxi Skirt ($169) and Willow Mini Dress ($149).
Attention to detail
Each piece in the capsule is finished with an exclusive Maison d’Amour baroque heart charm, inset with a curated selection of red and pink stone centerpieces. These sweet accents give every suit the feeling of a special heirloom.
To round out the dreamy aesthetic, Bydee has also released a coordinating line of jewelry featuring earrings ($99), necklaces ($149), bracelets ($119) and waist chains ($169).
“The level of detail in Maison D’Amour feels stronger than ever. The prints have a softness and romance to them, more feminine than ever, while still feeling very true to the Bydee DNA,” Hairis says. “Even our approach to the shoot felt different this time: for the first time, we moved away from wet-look styling and instead focused on creating these dreamy, almost cinematic scenes that capture the softness, nostalgia and intimacy of the French countryside. It feels like such a beautiful evolution for the brand.”
Shooting in the French Countryside
One of the most memorable moments from the campaign came while location scouting for the perfect poppy field. A Bydee community member (affectionately referred to as a “Bydee Babe”) reached out to suggest a hidden spot near her parents’ home in Carcassonne. That tip led the team to a dreamlike field in full bloom, with a castle perched in the background. “All of our jaws hit the floor,” Hairis recalls. “It honestly didn’t feel real. The poppies were so vibrant and full, they almost looked like a scene from a movie.”
Bydee’s longtime creative duo, Carlene & Geordie, once again led the photography and videography, bringing Hairis’s vision to life as they have for the past six years. “None of these moments happen without everyone’s hard work and passion behind the scenes,” she says.
Since launching in 2013, Hairis has grown Bydee from a local market stall to an internationally celebrated label, known for its ultra-feminine silhouettes, artisanal craftsmanship and sustainable practices. Every swimwear piece is made from premium Lycra and REPREVE® fabric, a fiber sourced from recycled post-consumer materials, underscoring the brand’s mission to create beautiful, intentional fashion with a lighter footprint.