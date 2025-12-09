Swimsuit

These 6 Adventurous SI Swimsuit Frames Define Sagittarius Seaside Style

The fire sign is in full force at the end of the fall season.

Bailey Colon

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

If you’re squeezing in one last getaway to culminate the 2025 year, you may find yourself traveling in the peak of Sagittarius season; per the Old Farmer's Almanac, the sign’s dates range from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21 this year.

With this in mind, today we’re pulling some standout swimwear looks that we’d pair with the Sagittarius in your life—curated to their own signature fashion. “Casual, non-confining styles suit this sign best and fold quickly into a suitcase for wherever this globe-trotting sign is going next,” Astro Style explains, on which apparel items pair best with the Jupiter-ruled group. The outlet also adds, “Vintage is another Sagittarius favorite, since they love having one-of-a-kind pieces.”

Based on this sentiment authored by the AstroTwins, here are some of our favorite fashionable frames for the fire sign.

Flowy coverups

Camille Kostek in Portugal

Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Pants by Free People. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The same year that Kostek was crowned an SI Swimsuit Legend, the New England native traveled to Portugal for this city shoot. She tossed loose, low-rise Free People pants over her swimwear on a stroll through Porto and the North and donned a two-toned triangle suit from Zimmermann underneath.

Jasmine Sanders in Belize

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Dress by Rat & Boa. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sanders also sported a flowy garment during her fourth consecutive shoot in the fold. The fellow brand Legend ditched the swimwear in this tranquil frame captured by photographer Yu Tsai and modeled a multicolored Rat & Boa dress as the horizon painted the calm waters with a tangerine shade.

Sixtine in Dominica

Sixtine was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Shirt by isalis. Earrings by MISHO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Making her SI Swimsuit debut in Dominica, Sixtine tossed an oversized isalis textured button-up over a maroon Monday Swimwear duo as she strutted on the shoreline. Her mocha-colored hair moved with the breeze to reveal a pair of chunky gold hoops from MISHO.

Unique accessories

Kate Love in Belize

Kate Love was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Kate Bock x bond-eye. Earrings provided by New York Vintage. Bracelet by Gianfranco Ferre provided New York Vintage / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

If Sagittarius loves one-of-one pieces, Love’s luxe ensemble is perfectly on-brand. The longtime model turned brand Legend sported two eye-catching accessories—both provided by New York Vintage—as she posed for her 10th consecutive shoot in 2022.

Brooks Nader in Mexico

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Maygel Coronel. Necklace provided by New York Vintage / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

This vintage necklace effortlessly turns heads, just like the SI Swimsuit Legend wearing it. Nader donned the wooden number with a Maygel Coronel swimwear duo in a similar shade. On set in Mexico, she finished the look by adding a pop of gold with this chunky bracelet.

Yumi Nu in Montenegro

Yumi Nu was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Toluca Swim. Hat by New York Vintage. Bracelets and rings by SOKO. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Jewelry isn’t the only coastal accessory that makes a statement. During her second SI Swimsuit shoot in 2022, Nu held onto this wide-brimmed straw hat in Montenegro while adventuring around the location in this warm-toned Toluca Swim bikini. The four-time model also graced the cover of the issue that same year.

Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

