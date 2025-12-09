These 6 Adventurous SI Swimsuit Frames Define Sagittarius Seaside Style
If you’re squeezing in one last getaway to culminate the 2025 year, you may find yourself traveling in the peak of Sagittarius season; per the Old Farmer's Almanac, the sign’s dates range from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21 this year.
With this in mind, today we’re pulling some standout swimwear looks that we’d pair with the Sagittarius in your life—curated to their own signature fashion. “Casual, non-confining styles suit this sign best and fold quickly into a suitcase for wherever this globe-trotting sign is going next,” Astro Style explains, on which apparel items pair best with the Jupiter-ruled group. The outlet also adds, “Vintage is another Sagittarius favorite, since they love having one-of-a-kind pieces.”
Based on this sentiment authored by the AstroTwins, here are some of our favorite fashionable frames for the fire sign.
Flowy coverups
Camille Kostek in Portugal
The same year that Kostek was crowned an SI Swimsuit Legend, the New England native traveled to Portugal for this city shoot. She tossed loose, low-rise Free People pants over her swimwear on a stroll through Porto and the North and donned a two-toned triangle suit from Zimmermann underneath.
Jasmine Sanders in Belize
Sanders also sported a flowy garment during her fourth consecutive shoot in the fold. The fellow brand Legend ditched the swimwear in this tranquil frame captured by photographer Yu Tsai and modeled a multicolored Rat & Boa dress as the horizon painted the calm waters with a tangerine shade.
Sixtine in Dominica
Making her SI Swimsuit debut in Dominica, Sixtine tossed an oversized isalis textured button-up over a maroon Monday Swimwear duo as she strutted on the shoreline. Her mocha-colored hair moved with the breeze to reveal a pair of chunky gold hoops from MISHO.
Unique accessories
Kate Love in Belize
If Sagittarius loves one-of-one pieces, Love’s luxe ensemble is perfectly on-brand. The longtime model turned brand Legend sported two eye-catching accessories—both provided by New York Vintage—as she posed for her 10th consecutive shoot in 2022.
Brooks Nader in Mexico
This vintage necklace effortlessly turns heads, just like the SI Swimsuit Legend wearing it. Nader donned the wooden number with a Maygel Coronel swimwear duo in a similar shade. On set in Mexico, she finished the look by adding a pop of gold with this chunky bracelet.
Yumi Nu in Montenegro
Jewelry isn’t the only coastal accessory that makes a statement. During her second SI Swimsuit shoot in 2022, Nu held onto this wide-brimmed straw hat in Montenegro while adventuring around the location in this warm-toned Toluca Swim bikini. The four-time model also graced the cover of the issue that same year.