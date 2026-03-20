Cameron Brink’s Colorblocked Two-Piece Is Bringing Us Back to Her SI Swimsuit Shoot

Cameron Brink is back in Los Angeles, and her most recent Instagram photo dump is a love letter to swimwear, sunshine and good times.

On Thursday, March 19, the 24-year-old WNBA star shared a carousel of snapshots from her life lately, and the slideshow began with a sizzling swimwear pic. Brink showed off her athletic abs in a blue and green colorblocked LSPACE bikini, and the Los Angeles Sparks forward accessorized her poolside look with a green and pink Good Days trucker hat ($35) as she gazed into her camera lens.

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Elsewhere in her social media post, Brink rocked a golden yellow one-piece and a blue string bikini, and plenty of the professional athlete’s 1.3 million followers piped into the comments section to hype her up.

“Framing that first photo asap,” fellow basketball player Ali Bamberger wrote.

“That Cali glow hits different 🙂‍↔️,” Monique Billings of the Golden State Valkyries chimed.

“Love this,” pal Brooke Demetre added. “Love you.”

“Beautiful,” former college basketball player Mia Mastrov gushed.

And while Brink can truly rock any color or style of swimwear under the sun, seeing her in a colorblocked set really brings us back to the Stanford graduate’s 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.

While on set with the magazine team and photographer Ben Horton, Brink was captured in a red and purple colorblocked HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID suit that definitely deserves another look.

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

While on location in the Sunshine State, in addition to posing for some truly stunning images, Brink also took the time to open up about body image and her ongoing struggle to balance her femininity with her athleticism.

“I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially you know, a female athlete. And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think?” she stated. “My femininity, I hold that very close to my, my self image. It’s definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete’s had a really rough go with body image, but I’m definitely glad I’ve gotten to a really good place and I’m able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit and it’s just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this.”

View Brink’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here.