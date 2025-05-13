On Set With Cameron Brink at The Boca Raton
LA Sparks forward, Cameron Brink, became the woman she is today by following in the footsteps of the inspirational figures she’s looked up to from a young age. SI Swimsuit sat down with Brink on set of her SI Swimsuit 2025 photo shoot for an exclusive interview on what the moment means to her.
TRANSCRIPT
Hi guys. It's Cameron Brink here. I am on set for my SI ‘25 Awimsuit photo shoot.
I would say my earliest memories of basketball are definitely with my family. I remember I would go and watch my god brother Steph Curry and Seth Curry, and I just remember being in a little cheerleading outfit 'cause I was such a girly girl, still am. I just have such fond memories of going and supporting them and it's definitely been super full circle. You know, they've come to so many of my games and now they're, supporting me throughout my career.
I really realized I could go places with basketball after my freshman year of college. We won a national championship and I just had a really good year. I was playing really confident.
I think it's always really hard to be a woman in this world, but especially you know, a female athlete. And am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What's the balance? What do people think? My femininity, I hold that very close to my, my self image. It's definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete's had a really rough go with body image, but I'm definitely glad I've gotten to a really good place and I'm able to do stuff like this with SI Swimsuit and it's just very empowering. So I hope everyone can get to a point like this.
When people look at these photos, I hope they just take away first that I've put a lot of work into my body and it's a lot of work to be a professional athlete. And also it's hard to put your body out there, but it's also really empowering.
There's so many female basketball players that I've looked up to, like Elena, Delle Donne, Breanna Stewart, Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker, Maya Moore. There's so many amazing female basketball players and you can only hope to do half of what they've done in their careers. They've done so much for the sport and just they're phenomenal people and athletes, so I'm just very glad to have watched them growing up.
When I grew up around the WNBA, my mom was working with a bunch of athletes that I look up to still like Sheryl Swoopes, Dawn Staley on Signature Shoes, so I was kind of ingrained in that world and saw the amazing things that she was doing. You watched back then, and it is a completely different game.Now we have good facilities, now we charter, now we have brand endorsements, and they still had that back in the day, but it's at such a larger scale now. It's really because of the women before us that have, you know, really pushed the envelope and helped us to get where we are now. I think you always have to look back at the women before you. My mom's definitely taught me that, and I'm very thankful for those role models because we wouldn't be where we are today without them.
And that's a wrap on my 2025 SI swimsuit photo shoot.