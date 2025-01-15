Cameron Brink Goes Full Glamour With Figure-Hugging Floor-Length Dress at Urban Decay Launch Event
Cameron Brink turned heads at the New York City launch event for her collaboration with Urban Decay for the Face Bond Luminizer ($34). Stepping out dressed head-to-toe in glam, we can’t get enough of the Los Angeles Sparks forward’s look.
Brink, who was photographed by Ben Horton for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Boca Raton last November for a feature in the upcoming 2025 magazine, looked like a creamy brown treat with her gorgeous camel brown dress from Helsa featuring ruched fabric. Her gold bangles on her wrists and gold necklace were a nice touch to this ensemble as they added even more elegance to her already sophisticated look.
What truly made Brink’s outfit pop was certainly her glammed-out makeup, and we can guess she might’ve been wearing products from Urban Decay, including the new highlighter.
The brown cut-crease eyeshadow with a sharp winged eyeliner combo brought out Brink’s bright blue eyes. Angled eyebrows and a glossy pink lip on this athlete were perfect for accentuating the youthfulness of her face, and last but not least, the blush created a snatched look.
The WNBA player became the new face of Urban Decay in December 2024. The partnership so far has been nothing short of an exciting time and we can’t help but already wonder what products might be down the line. Fortunately, Brink has already shared her go-to items for a flawless look if you’re looking for inspo.
When discussing her favorite products, Brink shouted out Urban Decay’s All Nighter setting spray ($36) to keep her makeup intact, waterproof and non-transferable for up to 16 hours. “It’s truly the Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray, a tried and true,” she told Brydie. “I’m a girl that works out in light concealer, a little bit of blush, and some eyebrow gel. I just need to have a little bit of something. The way it makes my skin glow after—it just melds everything together."
Another product she loves––as we can tell from her glam look for the launch event––is her black eyeliner. “I'm really feeling myself the most when there’s black liner in my waterline,” Brink added. “An eye-focused look is when I feel my best, because my eyes are one of my favorite features.”
With her love for makeup, it was only natural that Brink collaborated with one of the best cosmetics brands. But no matter what product she wears, her goal remains true––to “feel like the best version” of herself.
“My mom is a huge beauty queen. She taught me to take pride in my appearance. If you look good, you feel good, and you play good,” Brink continued. “Makeup is something that can be used to make yourself feel like the best version of yourself. I've definitely grown up loving my femininity because of her.”