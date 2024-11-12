Cameron Brink
Professional basketball player Cameron Brink was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, when she was selected to the Los Angeles Sparks. Though the forward’s rookie year was cut short due to an injury, she averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists throughout the regular season.
During her collegiate career at Stanford, the New Jersey native helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA Championship while racking up several personal accolades, including Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Brink was also at the forefront of the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation, earning brand deals with notable companies like Urban Decay, SKIMS, Olipop, Optimum Nutrition, New Balance and others.
Off of the court, Brink is passionate about mental health awareness and leadership, and is the founder of Next22, an annual basketball camp for young girls. Brink makes her debut in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.