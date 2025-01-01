Cameron Brink’s Latest Ab-Flaunting SI Swimsuit Video Will Make You Do a Double Take
What better way to ring in the New Year—and Cameron Brink’s birthday on Dec. 31—than with a stunning dose of unseen behind-the-scenes magic from the athlete’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot?
The professional basketball player, who was the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s historic WNBA Draft and landed with the Los Angeles Sparks, brought her signature athleticism and style to her SI Swimsuit shoot in Boca Raton, Fla., with photographer Ben Horton. The 6’4” star showcased her washboard abs and long, lean legs in a stunning transition video that perfectly highlighted her Barbie-like, statuesque frame and cemented her status as a Gen Z content creator icon.
The New Jersey native began the video in a sleek, barely-there white midriff cut-out one-piece by Tinye Swimwear before expertly flipping her hair into the next snippet, switching to a classic black string bikini featuring double-strap details and gold hardware accents on the low-rise bottoms and triangle-style top.
In the first clip, Brink strode confidently along a beach deck with miles of sandy shores and crystal-clear blue waters stretching behind her. Her radiant smile lit up the second part as she posed in front of a beautiful fountain and walkway at the Boca Raton resort. Her long, blonde locks were styled into effortless beach waves, adding to the dreamy Sunshine State aesthetic.
“An epic end to an epic year. ✨ Happy Birthday @cameronbrink22 🫶,” the brand captioned the jaw-dropping video on Instagram, in honor of the 23-year-old’s special day on Dec. 31.
“Wow wow wow,” SI Swimsuit digital issue cover girl and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher commented.
“hot hot hot,” race car driver and 2025 brand star Toni Breidinger added.
The Stanford alum and two-time NCAA champion has had an unforgettable year both on and off the court and in the fashion and modeling scene. Brink also recently got engaged to her college sweetheart, Ben Felter, during a romantic trip to Paris, adding yet another milestone to her already incredible year.
The New Balance and Urban Decay ambassador is also a trailblazer at the forefront of the NIL movement and the founder of the Next22, an annual basketball camp for young girls. She is set to make her SI Swimsuit debut, which is a total “dream come true,” in the 2025 issue alongside nine fellow female athletes who are truly changing the game for women in sports.