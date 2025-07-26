Cameron Brink Sports Daring Micro Mini Skirt and Crop Top in New Photo Drop
Cameron Brink’s sense of style has been sparking our interest—pun very much intended.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward—who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft—and 2025 SI Swimsuit model shared a fashion-forward photo set on Instagram Friday night, and the snapshots showed off some of the athlete’s signature style.
In the cover snapshot of the massive 20-photo carousel, Brink sported a spin on preppy fashion, posing in a bright blue collared button-up shirt. The top was the definition of “ab-flaunting” thanks to its cropped cut, and the tapered sleeves added extra edge to the playful piece.
She paired the vibrant top with a unique micro mini skirt, which was crafted with a denim band around the waist before flaring out into a trendy white bubble skirt. For her makeup, the basketball star opted for a pink palette of rosy cheeks, bright eyes and glossy lips. Her long blonde tresses were left down, cascading in casual waves onto her shoulders. The white headband, matching flats and adorable mini-bag were the perfect finishing touches for this fun and flirty look, which served up some serious Gossip Girl vibes.
But this was hardly the only fashion-forward frame Brink shared in her latest photo drop, with other snapshots showing the athlete in a long-sleeve knit combo, a matching two-piece black and white set and a Western-inspired denim and leather ensemble.
“😍😍😍,” the Los Angeles Sparks official Instagram account wrote in her comment section.
“Soonnnn🙂↕️💞💞💞,” teammate Rickea Jackson added, referring to Brink’s impending return from injury.
“😍😍😍😍😍😍,” social media star Avani Gregg declared.
“A genie in a bottle babaaayy🧞♀️🤣🫶🏽,” teammate Rae Burrell joked.
As noted above, Brink has unfortunately been off the court since June 2024 when she tore her ACL during a match-up against the Connecticut Sun. Following her injury, it was unclear how long the athlete would be out of the game and what the timeline of her recovery would look like. However, at the start of this month, fans got an update courtesy of Los Angeles Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts.
While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Roberts said of Brink’s impending return, “It’ll be sooner rather than later, but soon could be a couple of weeks or it could be a month. I don’t know.”
And that’s not the only update fans received this month. On July 9, Brink was spotted at a practice session, with video clips shared on X (formerly Twitter). Then, earlier this week, some eagle-eyed fans were excited to find that Brink’s status was upgraded from “Out” to “Questionable”—a small but important change.