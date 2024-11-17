Camille Kostek’s Navy Blue Two-Piece From Portugal Featured the Cutest Gold Seashell Detail
SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek has posed for the brand seven years in a row and she truly never fails to blow the team away. The 32-year-old, who was discovered through the Swim Search in 2018, became the first open casting call alumnus to grace the cover of the issue when she posed for Josie Clough in Kangaroo Island, Australia and landed on the front of the 2019 issue.
Over the years the brand stalwart has essentially grown up with the franchise: we have watched her career thrive and she’s constantly serving as the most supportive figure for newer SI Swimsuit models joining what she likes to call the “sisterhood” with each new magazine.
This year, the Connecticut native traveled to the beautiful cityscapes of Portugal with photographer Ben Watts, which was something new and different as she has posed mostly on beaches in various countries like Belize, the Dominican Republic and St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands in the past. She served major vintage, classy J. Crew catalog vibes in a series of colorful, elevated looks. We’re still gushing over this cute blue set from Lybethras.
Lybethras Swim Charlie Bikini, $180 (lybethras.com)
This stunning timeless blue two-piece features a triangle style top with the cutest textured gold seashell charm front and center, as well as cheeky, adjustable string bottoms. crafted with premium, biodegradable Brazilian Lycra, the bikini is fully lined, featuring a seamless finish that ensures comfort without compromising on style, and is totally sustainable.
Kostek, who is also a TV host and the designer of a swimwear and jewelry collection, also participated in an additional photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. this year, starring alongside 26 fellow SI Swimsuit “legends” in honor of the publication celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2024.
“It’s still really setting in. I have looked up to the legends for so long, even before I’d been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie ... and to now be a legend. This is my seventh year shooting for the magazine—my lucky seventh. At a young age, I saw these women who instilled confidence in me, who showed me that you can be more than a model. These women are moguls, they’re entrepreneurs, they’re personalities, they’re game changers. All of the women behind SI Swimsuit, they’re incredible. It really is a sisterhood” she shared. “These women are extraordinary. They are so passionate, caring and nurturing. They’re everything that you would imagine a great woman would be. I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame. The best part is that life is so unpredictable, which is scary, but then it’s like these euphoric moments that make it so worthwhile to not know what’s around the corner. Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond. What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me – I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy. It is all I could ask for, and more.”