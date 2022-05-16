Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix along with Katrina Scott and Kamie Crawford.

Kostek was SI Swimsuit’s cover model in 2019 and has gone on to be featured prominently throughout the years.

Born in Killingworth, Conn., Kostek is a model, TV host and actor. She debuted in the magazine back in 2018 as a part of the first-ever open casting call, Swim Search. Kostek was a co-winner of the competition that year next to Haley Kalil. Since then Kostek has gone on to grace the cover of SI Swimsuit next to Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan, as well as design her own jewelry line, become an advocate for body positivity and establish her standing as the queen of #NeverNotDancing.

St. Croix is steeped in history, world-class restaurants and pristine beaches that make the U.S. Virgin Islands a hot spot for any traveler. Being an American territory makes St. Croix a unique destination feeling familiar yet exotic all at once.

For more information on St. Croix click here! | To plan your next trip to St. Croix click here!

The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. The team pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L*Space, who excel in style and quality. Hair was crafted by Riad Azar and makeup by Jodie Boland.

Hair: Riad Azar

Makeup: Jodie Boland

Photographer: Derek Kettela

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim. Necklaces by Camille Collection by Dune Jewelry. Shop swimsuits by Akoia Swim: The Alang Cotton Bikini ($155) is plastic-free, and Akoia Swim claims to hold it’s sourcing, production and packaging to sustainable and ethical practices. This bathing suit is made of locally sourced, 100% cotton yarn and is dry-clean-only. Shop necklaces by Camille Collection: You’ll find a large selection of rings, pendants and necklaces.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. Shop swimsuits by Ola Vida: Shop all of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit exclusives at Ola Vida.

Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by SXA. Top by Rumours. Shop swimsuits by SXA: You can’t go wrong with a classic triangle bikini (top: $50, bottom: $55). It comes in bright-pink hibiscus and mahogany colors. Shop tops by Rumors: From lavender silk to corset-style attire for a night out on the town, check out the new spring fashion releases.

