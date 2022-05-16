Camille Kostek 2022: St. Croix
Camille Kostek was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix along with Katrina Scott and Kamie Crawford.
Kostek was SI Swimsuit’s cover model in 2019 and has gone on to be featured prominently throughout the years.
Born in Killingworth, Conn., Kostek is a model, TV host and actor. She debuted in the magazine back in 2018 as a part of the first-ever open casting call, Swim Search. Kostek was a co-winner of the competition that year next to Haley Kalil. Since then Kostek has gone on to grace the cover of SI Swimsuit next to Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan, as well as design her own jewelry line, become an advocate for body positivity and establish her standing as the queen of #NeverNotDancing.
St. Croix is steeped in history, world-class restaurants and pristine beaches that make the U.S. Virgin Islands a hot spot for any traveler. Being an American territory makes St. Croix a unique destination feeling familiar yet exotic all at once.
For more information on St. Croix click here! | To plan your next trip to St. Croix click here!
The styling for this shoot was intended to feel both sexy and wearable, with neutral colors and functional layering pieces that can take you from the boat to dinner. The team pulled from our go-to designers like Riot Swim, Becca and L*Space, who excel in style and quality. Hair was crafted by Riad Azar and makeup by Jodie Boland.
Hair: Riad Azar
Makeup: Jodie Boland
Photographer: Derek Kettela
