Camille Kostek Loves ‘Being a Woman’ in Sultry Red Hot Lace Catsuit and Matching Patent Leather Coat
Camille Kostek knows she looks good in red. And, while her last cozy, festive winter outfit shared on Instagram offered just a pop of the cherry hue, her new TikTok is a major commitment to the color.
The seven-time SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Belize in 2018 and landed on the cover after her sophomore shoot in Australia, becoming the first Swim Search open casting call alumnus to do so, showed off her dance moves, vibrant style and radiant smile in her latest post. She donned bright red a floor-length patent leather trench coat, which she held closed with her arms before opening it to reveal a sultry red lace catsuit beneath.
The Connecticut native’s hourglass figure was on full display as she mouthed along to a trending audio, saying “how I love being a woman” as she jammed to the upbeat track attached to the video. She flexed one arm in the air and bopped from side to side with the other hand on her hip.
Watch the video here.
The 32-year-old opted for her signature glowy glam look including a super glowy base, yet still natural enough for her freckles to shine through, feathered brows, a generous amount of peachy-terracotta blush, wispy lashes, brown eyeliner in her tightline and waterline that made her stunning blue eyes pop and a glossy pink lip. Her long golden brown locks were tossed up into a tousled, smooth Pamela Anderson-inspired bun with several face-framing pieces loose and straight. She was dressed to attend an event celebrating the launch of jewelry brand Brilliant Earth’s new store opening in New York City. She accessorized with tons of diamonds from the luxury company.
“Yeahhhhh girl 🥰,” makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell chimed in the comments.
“Slay you beautiful queen. The RED is amazing. 🥰🥰,” one fan gushed.
“Lady in red! Yassss girl!!! 👏🏻,” another exclaimed.
Today, Kostek, a former New England Patriots cheerleader, is a TV host and the designer of swimwear and jewelry collections. She uses her platform to inspire and uplift other women and shares candid stories about her journey of breaking into modeling. This year, she cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit legend, posing for the milestone 60th anniversary issue in Portugal and in Florida alongside 26 fellow franchise icons for a special group cover.
“It’s still really setting in. I have looked up to the legends for so long, even before I’d been welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie ... and to now be a legend. This is my seventh year shooting for the magazine—my lucky seventh. When I got the email, I screenshotted it. I’ve read it over and over again. Because this means more to me than I think a lot of people would understand,” Kostek gushed while on set. “These women are extraordinary. They are so passionate, caring and nurturing. They’re everything that you would imagine a great woman would be. I almost feel like I’ve been inducted into the SI Swimsuit Hall of Fame.”