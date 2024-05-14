Kostek went from co-winning the SI Swim Search in 2018 to landing on the cover of the magazine the following year. The model has appeared on the pages of every annual issue since. Beyond the SI Swimsuit set, the Connecticut native and former New England Patriots cheerleader has collaborated to design her own jewelry and swimwear collections and secured roles in both film and television productions. This year, she traveled to Portugal for her seventh brand feature.
Porto and the North, Portugal, offer both scenic stretches of Atlantic coastline and the verdant green vineyards of the Douro Valley, where the locals grow and harvest wine grapes. With towns steeped in history and Portuguese culture and beaches primed for relaxation, the region is ideal for both the adventurous and the relaxation-seeking traveler. With its unique natural beauty, it was the perfect destination for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue.
To learn more about Porto and the North, Portugal, including where to stay, what to eat and can’t-miss beaches and activities, click here.
The styling on set in Porto took inspiration from the beautiful city itself. Looks were curated with old-school J. Crew, The Talented Mr. Ripley and current runway trends, like elevated fishnet, in mind. The resulting styles featured a lot of textured pieces, like chunky knits, windbreakers and rain boots—a fitting choice for the rainy weather.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. Sarong by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Lybethras Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. Boots by Hunter Boots. Bag by Zimmermann. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
