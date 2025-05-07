Camille Kostek Is a Vision in Classic Trench and All-Black Outfit for Cadillac Event
Camille Kostek knows there’s nothing classier than an all-black ’fit and a trench coat. And that‘s exactly how she pulled up to an event during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last weekend. The SI Swimsuit legend, who makes her eighth consecutive appearance in the magazine later this month, attended a glamorous event with Cadillac and announced her ambassadorship with the luxury automobile manufacturer.
The 33-year-old donned a sleek, sculpting black jumpsuit with a square halter neckline, figure-hugging silhouette and trendy capri-length bottoms. Her long blonde locks were slicked back into a neat high bun, and her glam was as fresh and glowy as always, featuring a flawless base, feathered brows, wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a beautiful glossy pink lip.
She completed the look with a chic beige longline trench coat, gorgeous patent black strappy stiletto heels and slim black rectangular sunglasses.
“riding in style to celebrate the news that @cadillac Formula 1 team is here! 🏁 @cadillacf1 #CadillacAmbassador,” the Connecticut native captioned the carousel shared with her 1 million Instagram followers on May 5. Kostek, who is a former New England Patriots cheerleader, posed alongside a Cadillac in the cover snap and smiled brightly in the backseat in a later pic.
The brand announced their entry as the grid’s 11th team, starting competition in 2026.
“Hawtttt🔥,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
“Your outfit!!!!😍😍😍,” Karla Ortiz exclaimed.
“Loving this look!,” Emily Scott James agreed.
“Holy F1 😍🔥🔥,” Vincent Saladino gushed.
“Chic cadi girl,” Remi Bader declared.
“Gorge,” Daniela Gozlan wrote.
“speed racer 🏁🏁🏁,” one fan chimed.
“So beautiful,” Valerie Greenberg added.
Today, Kostek uses her platform to inspire women to manifest and chase their dreams no matter how big. She is a body positivity advocate and the queen of #nevernotdancing, as well as a TV host and jewelry and swimwear designer.
Next week, the 2019 cover girl, who was discovered through and co-won the open casting call in 2018, will return to the red carpet to celebrate the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. For this year’s magazine, she posed for Derek Kettela in the breathtaking snowy landscapes of Saas-Fee, Switzerland. Last year, she traveled to Portugal with Ben Watts and additionally starred in an iconic “legends” photo shoot with 26 fellow franchise icons in honor of the milestone 60th anniversary publication.
“Living out these dreams has been incredible and beyond. What the magazine did for me at such a young age, allowing me to embrace my hips and my freckles and just whatever made me, me – I can now be that for someone else, kind of like leaving a little piece of my legacy,” Kostek shared at the time. “It is all I could ask for, and more.”
Be the first to get your hands on the newest edition, or sign up for SI Swimsuit Social Club’s debut in Manhattan, and meet the models.