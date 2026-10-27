Candice Swanepoel’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
On Sunday, Oct. 18, Candice Swanepoel reminded fashion fans that she always puts the “super” in “supermodel” at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
A longtime model and brand founder, Swanepoel’s 2026 walk marked her fourteenth feature at the annual event. Alongside her work with Victoria’s Secret, the model has also walked the runway for other major designers throughout her impressive career, including Dior, Versace, Chanel, Stella McCartney and more. She’s also graced the front pages of multiple magazines, appearing on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Ocean Drive and Elle Italia. Most recently, she stunned on the cover of V Magazine’s Fall 2026 issue.
Of course, the model’s love of fashion doesn’t end there! She’s also the founder of Tropic of C, a popular swimwear label featured in SI Swimsuit many times. These sleek, sultry seaside sets have regularly appeared on the glossy pages of the annual issue, worn by magazine staples like Kamie Crawford, Alix Earle, Leyna Bloom and more. Swanepoel also often shares closer looks at her swimwear selections on social media, making her Instagram account double as the ultimate summer-ready moodboard.
With that in mind, we’re looking back at a few of our favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from the model over the years!
Swanepoel’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments
Whether she’s walking the runway or strutting her stuff on the warm sand, Swanepoel always brings an adventurous energy to her seaside style. Daring bikinis and edgy monokinis are her go-to, but she’s also been known to rock a trendy one-piece—especially one with unexpected details. Scroll on to see a few standout examples from the model’s Instagram account.
Proving a black bikini will always be a closet staple
Pairing an animal print two-piece with fabulous floor-length fur
Celebrating a collab with Victoria’s Secret in shimmering snakeskin
Looking marvelous in a striped monokini for Vogue Brasil
Lounging by the pool in a green and orange two-piece
Leaning into a sportier aesthetic for another collab
Rinsing off in a classic string bikini with riding boots
Rocking some eye-popping shades on the shoreline
Soaking in the sun on the sand in a unique silhouette
Posing in a cool cocoa set for a photo shoot
Styling a two-toned swimsuit with a cinched belt
Embodying Bond girl energy in a chich white one-piece
And finally, enjoying a mimosa-inspired moment in an orange one-piece
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.