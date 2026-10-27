Candice Swanepoel’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

On Sunday, Oct. 18, Candice Swanepoel reminded fashion fans that she always puts the “super” in “supermodel” at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

A longtime model and brand founder, Swanepoel’s 2026 walk marked her fourteenth feature at the annual event. Alongside her work with Victoria’s Secret, the model has also walked the runway for other major designers throughout her impressive career, including Dior, Versace, Chanel, Stella McCartney and more. She’s also graced the front pages of multiple magazines, appearing on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar, Ocean Drive and Elle Italia. Most recently, she stunned on the cover of V Magazine’s Fall 2026 issue.

Of course, the model’s love of fashion doesn’t end there! She’s also the founder of Tropic of C, a popular swimwear label featured in SI Swimsuit many times. These sleek, sultry seaside sets have regularly appeared on the glossy pages of the annual issue, worn by magazine staples like Kamie Crawford, Alix Earle, Leyna Bloom and more. Swanepoel also often shares closer looks at her swimwear selections on social media, making her Instagram account double as the ultimate summer-ready moodboard.

With that in mind, we’re looking back at a few of our favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from the model over the years!

Swanepoel’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Whether she’s walking the runway or strutting her stuff on the warm sand, Swanepoel always brings an adventurous energy to her seaside style. Daring bikinis and edgy monokinis are her go-to, but she’s also been known to rock a trendy one-piece—especially one with unexpected details. Scroll on to see a few standout examples from the model’s Instagram account.

Proving a black bikini will always be a closet staple

Pairing an animal print two-piece with fabulous floor-length fur

Celebrating a collab with Victoria’s Secret in shimmering snakeskin

Looking marvelous in a striped monokini for Vogue Brasil

Lounging by the pool in a green and orange two-piece

Leaning into a sportier aesthetic for another collab

Rinsing off in a classic string bikini with riding boots

Rocking some eye-popping shades on the shoreline

Soaking in the sun on the sand in a unique silhouette

Posing in a cool cocoa set for a photo shoot

Styling a two-toned swimsuit with a cinched belt

Embodying Bond girl energy in a chich white one-piece

And finally, enjoying a mimosa-inspired moment in an orange one-piece

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