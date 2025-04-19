Swimsuit

Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls Are Ultimate Bestie Goals in New Tropic of C Campaign

The supermodels posed for the latest drop in partnership with Victoria’s Secret.

Ananya Panchal

Candice Swanepowel and Joan Smalls
Candice Swanepowel and Joan Smalls / Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Candice Swanepoel is reuniting with an old friend in the most glamorous way possible: a dazzling new Tropic of C campaign, co-starring fellow supermodel Joan Smalls. The two powerhouse runway stars, who’ve walked countless catwalks and covered top glossies together, just proved they’re still that duo—this time, in shimmering gold bikinis and breezy two-piece sets for the latest Tropic of C x Victoria’s Secret drop.

Following a successful spring partnership, Tropic of C’s summer collection officially hits Victoriassecret.com and select stores on Wednesday, April 16. It includes exclusive styles curated specifically for the lingerie retailer, with a palette of radiant golds, oceanic blues and earthy neutrals that channel Swanepoel’s signature “eternal summer” aesthetic.

“Creating this collection and bringing it to life with people I love and respect is such a joy,” the 36-year-old said in a press release. “For me, it’s not just about making beautiful swim pieces and telling compelling stories with the campaigns—it’s about growth and evolution, both personally and creatively.”

Shot by renowned photographer Yulia Gorbachenko and art directed by Swanepoel herself, the dreamy campaign blends the softness of golden hour editorial vibes with the edge of 90s supermodel glam. With wet hair, bronzed cheekbones and magnetic chemistry, Swanepoel and Smalls model sculpted one-pieces, cheeky two-piece sets and sleek tank-and-skirt combos designed to be worn straight from the beach to dinner.

“Each creative, whether a photographer, stylist, or hairstylist, is part of every step of the collaboration,” Swanepoel added. “I love building relationships with people I admire because it deepens the whole process.”

The collection is available in sizes XS to XL, with prices starting at $90. Select pieces are exclusive to Victoria’s Secret.

This latest campaign marks a full-circle moment for Swanepoel, who made her name as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and returned to the brand last year for the high-profile revival of the VS runway show. Now, she's back in the spotlight—only this time, it’s with her own label front and center. And with Smalls by her side, she’s not just embracing summer 2025—she’s defining it.

Shop some of our fave pieces below, and browse the full collection here.

Orb One-Piece, $200

Candice Swanepoel
Courtesy of Victoria‘s Secret

A vacation essential, this sleek, luxe gold one-piece features thin adjustable straps and wooden ring details at the front for a modern, minimalist touch. It also offers a flattering high-cut leg and cheeky back for a super cute and retro silhouette.

Stone Club Bralette, $100 and Luna Bottom, $100

Candice Swanepoel
Courtesy of Victoria‘s Secret

This strappy bralette top features elongated triangle cups, thin adjustable straps and a chic V-back, elevated by a signature ring detail. Pair it with the matching animal print bottoms, designed with a curved silhouette, adjustable waistbands and high-cut legs—for a sleek, sculpted fit. The set offers second-skin softness, eco-conscious construction and a gently brushed matte finish with UV protection.

Praia Top, $90 and Praia Bottom, $90

Candice Swanepoel
Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

This elevated take on the classic string bikini features O-shaped ring details and is crafted from Tropic of C’s ultra-soft, eco-friendly peach perfect fabric. The beautiful sea blue shade is perfect for summer.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

