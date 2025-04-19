Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls Are Ultimate Bestie Goals in New Tropic of C Campaign
Candice Swanepoel is reuniting with an old friend in the most glamorous way possible: a dazzling new Tropic of C campaign, co-starring fellow supermodel Joan Smalls. The two powerhouse runway stars, who’ve walked countless catwalks and covered top glossies together, just proved they’re still that duo—this time, in shimmering gold bikinis and breezy two-piece sets for the latest Tropic of C x Victoria’s Secret drop.
Following a successful spring partnership, Tropic of C’s summer collection officially hits Victoriassecret.com and select stores on Wednesday, April 16. It includes exclusive styles curated specifically for the lingerie retailer, with a palette of radiant golds, oceanic blues and earthy neutrals that channel Swanepoel’s signature “eternal summer” aesthetic.
“Creating this collection and bringing it to life with people I love and respect is such a joy,” the 36-year-old said in a press release. “For me, it’s not just about making beautiful swim pieces and telling compelling stories with the campaigns—it’s about growth and evolution, both personally and creatively.”
Shot by renowned photographer Yulia Gorbachenko and art directed by Swanepoel herself, the dreamy campaign blends the softness of golden hour editorial vibes with the edge of 90s supermodel glam. With wet hair, bronzed cheekbones and magnetic chemistry, Swanepoel and Smalls model sculpted one-pieces, cheeky two-piece sets and sleek tank-and-skirt combos designed to be worn straight from the beach to dinner.
“Each creative, whether a photographer, stylist, or hairstylist, is part of every step of the collaboration,” Swanepoel added. “I love building relationships with people I admire because it deepens the whole process.”
The collection is available in sizes XS to XL, with prices starting at $90. Select pieces are exclusive to Victoria’s Secret.
This latest campaign marks a full-circle moment for Swanepoel, who made her name as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and returned to the brand last year for the high-profile revival of the VS runway show. Now, she's back in the spotlight—only this time, it’s with her own label front and center. And with Smalls by her side, she’s not just embracing summer 2025—she’s defining it.
