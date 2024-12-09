Caroline Marks Takes on Corpcore in Black Suit to Celebrate Women in Sports
On Dec. 6, the Anaheim Ducks hosted their third annual Women in Sports Night, an event dedicated to celebrating female athletes and other prominent female figures in the sporting world. The evening included a panel discussion and a networking event ahead of the game—the Duck’s fourth consecutive home matchup.
The group of women participating in the panel discussion included an Emmy-winning ESPN TV producer, the World Surf League Commissioner, the president of the Los Angeles Sparks and two Olympic gold medalists. Included in the latter group was American professional surfer Caroline Marks.
The Florida native is a two-time Olympian and the 2024 Paris Games gold medalist. As a powerhouse female athlete and a current resident of California, her appearance on the panel came as no surprise to us here at SI Swimsuit. And neither, in fact, did her impeccable sense of style.
As a two-time SI Swimsuit model, we’ve had the chance to get to know Marks well over the years. We know her to be an incredible athlete, a hard worker and a stylish dresser, too. She proved as much at the Ducks game. The 22-year-old showed up to the Honda Center in a chic corpcore (or business chic as we like to call it) outfit. She sported a simple black suit, a black tank and strappy black shoes for the occasion.
“It was awesome to celebrate Women in Sports night at my first ever hockey game!” she remarked in an Instagram post after the game. “Thanks for having me, @anaheimducks.”
Attending a hockey game may have been a novel experience for Marks, but representing female athletes was not. As the 2023 WSL Champion and the 2024 Olympic women’s surfing gold medalist, the athlete has become accustomed to representing her fellow female surfers and female athletes more generally on the big stage. The panel at Women in Sports Night was only the latest opportunity for her to do so—and to do so in chic style, too.
In any case, it was a fitting way to close out what has been a momentous year for Marks. Though she couldn’t defend her WSL championship title, she did take home the gold medal and return to the SI Swimsuit set for her second brand feature. We’re calling that a win-win. And she’s not done yet. Marks, undoubtedly, has a lot of impressive accomplishments ahead of her.