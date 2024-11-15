Caroline Marks Declares She’s ‘Back’ on SI Swimsuit Set With Editor in Chief MJ Day
Starting at the beginning of the month, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has been unveiling the names of a few high-powered athletes who will grace the pages of the 2025 issue. Among the crowd are several new faces (think Cameron Brink, Nelly Korda, Gabby Thomas, etc.). But one of the group is not new to the SI Swimsuit set at all. She’s a seasoned brand model, who made her debut back in 2020—and is set to return for her second feature in the next issue. We’re talking, of course, about Caroline Marks.
Much like the rest of the group, the American professional surfer was an obvious choice for the 2025 issue. For one, she’s done it before. She knows the ropes. On top of that, the 22-year-old has steadily grown more and more impressive in the years since her debut. Of course, when she came to the set in Turks and Caicos four years ago, we knew she was a rising star. But now, years later, she has only further cemented her status as a top surfer.
When she made her brand debut in 2020, Marks was a year out from her first Olympics. At the Tokyo Games in 2021, she finished in fourth place, narrowly missing the podium. She used the disappointment as fuel, and she spent the following few years pushing herself to improve. Over the past year-and-a-half, Marks has notched two major accomplishments that prove she did just that: the 2023 WSL Championship title and the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal.
Needless to say, the past several months have been momentous for the Florida native. So it’s no surprise that we were more than happy to welcome her back to the SI Swimsuit set.
This time around, the brand brought her to the beaches of Boca Raton, Fla., where she posed for photographer Ben Horton. But it wasn’t all business, either. Much like last time, Marks showed off her bright personality on set with the team. Need proof? Simply take a look at SI Swimsuit’s latest Instagram video, also shared on Facebook above. In the clip, Marks and editor in chief MJ Day mouth the words to the popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians intro: “O.K. guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? ’Cause we missed you.”
Though the 2025 issue won’t come out until the spring, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at Marks’s grand return here.