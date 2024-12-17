6 Chic and Festive Dresses for the Holiday Season That Won’t Break the Bank
The holidays are a time to experiment with your wardrobe, rather than blend in. Forget being a wallflower this season, and take a page out of SI Swimsuit legend Roshumba Williams’s book, who encourages us all to “be merry and have fun and really dress up, especially if you don’t get a chance to in your regular life.”
No matter what type of merriment your social calendar has in store this December, consider treating yourself to a festive, chic dress that will have your Secret Santa begging you to borrow your ensemble ASAP.
The Maya Ruched Cowl Neck Dress: Stretch Velvet Edition, $168 (anthropologie.com)
Nothing screams “holiday season” quite like velvet, and in a classic and classy black hue, it will take you from one Christmas to the next. Plus, this pullover style is super stretchy, so you’ll be comfortable all night long.
Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $58.17 - $89.50 (nordstrom.com)
If you’re looking for something both cute and cozy, you can’t go wrong with a sweater dress. We love that this one offers a bit of sass with a thigh-high slit, which only helps to show off your trendiest pair of boots. And if burgundy isn’t for you, it’s available in a number of different colors.
Bow Detail Mini Dress in Chocolate Brown, $65 (us.ohpolly.com)
Turn heads at your friend group’s holiday cocktail hour outing in this rich chocolate brown mini dress with sultry cut-outs at the waist and bust. The body-sculpting number also comes in black.
Vivacious Aesthetic Red Cut-Out Strapless Midi Dress, $70.40 (lulus.com)
If you’re looking for something a bit more sleek, rather than sexy, this bright red midi with a tiny cut-out and sweet bow detail fits the bill. Pair it with your cutest heels.
Cosette Dress, $198 (dressthepopulation.com)
Though a bit more of an investment than the others on this list, Dress the Population’s Cosette Dress is a great closet staple. The bodycon silhouette flatters so many different figures, and in basic black, you can wear it any time of year. It also comes in a seasonal-appropriate pine, burgundy and navy.
Embellished Bow Detail Midi Dress, $95 (astrthelabel.com)
We adore the rhinestone bow hardware on the front of this scarlet dress, which features adjustable straps and a thigh-hit slit on one leg.