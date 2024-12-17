Swimsuit

6 Chic and Festive Dresses for the Holiday Season That Won’t Break the Bank

Shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved styles here that are fit for your seasonal gatherings.

Cara O’Bleness

Holiday dresses
Holiday dresses / ASTR the Label and Anthropologie

The holidays are a time to experiment with your wardrobe, rather than blend in. Forget being a wallflower this season, and take a page out of SI Swimsuit legend Roshumba Williams’s book, who encourages us all to “be merry and have fun and really dress up, especially if you don’t get a chance to in your regular life.”

No matter what type of merriment your social calendar has in store this December, consider treating yourself to a festive, chic dress that will have your Secret Santa begging you to borrow your ensemble ASAP.

The Maya Ruched Cowl Neck Dress: Stretch Velvet Edition, $168 (anthropologie.com)

Cowl neck dress
Anthropologie

Nothing screams “holiday season” quite like velvet, and in a classic and classy black hue, it will take you from one Christmas to the next. Plus, this pullover style is super stretchy, so you’ll be comfortable all night long.

Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $58.17 - $89.50 (nordstrom.com)

Sweater dress
Nordstrom

If you’re looking for something both cute and cozy, you can’t go wrong with a sweater dress. We love that this one offers a bit of sass with a thigh-high slit, which only helps to show off your trendiest pair of boots. And if burgundy isn’t for you, it’s available in a number of different colors.

Bow Detail Mini Dress in Chocolate Brown, $65 (us.ohpolly.com)

Chocolate mini dress
Oh Polly

Turn heads at your friend group’s holiday cocktail hour outing in this rich chocolate brown mini dress with sultry cut-outs at the waist and bust. The body-sculpting number also comes in black.

Vivacious Aesthetic Red Cut-Out Strapless Midi Dress, $70.40 (lulus.com)

Cut-out strapless dress
Lulus

If you’re looking for something a bit more sleek, rather than sexy, this bright red midi with a tiny cut-out and sweet bow detail fits the bill. Pair it with your cutest heels.

Cosette Dress, $198 (dressthepopulation.com)

Cosette dress
Dress the Population

Though a bit more of an investment than the others on this list, Dress the Population’s Cosette Dress is a great closet staple. The bodycon silhouette flatters so many different figures, and in basic black, you can wear it any time of year. It also comes in a seasonal-appropriate pine, burgundy and navy.

Embellished Bow Detail Midi Dress, $95 (astrthelabel.com)

Bow detail midi dress
ASTR the Label

We adore the rhinestone bow hardware on the front of this scarlet dress, which features adjustable straps and a thigh-hit slit on one leg.

Published
Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/Fashion