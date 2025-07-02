Christen Goff Bares Her Sweet Baby Bump in Cute, Summery Gingham Bikini
Christen Goff is embracing every golden, glowing moment of her pregnancy. The SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a sunny carousel of highlights from the past month, including a few sweet snaps that showed off her growing baby bump and summer style.
In the cover photo, Goff posed in profile while flaunting her bump, sun-kissed glow and sculpted frame in the cutest blue and white gingham two-piece from Frankies Bikinis. She wore the brand’s Cola Underwire Bikini Top ($130) and Divine Skimpy String Bikini Bottoms ($100) in the “Picnic” print, complete with delicate crochet floral trim along the edges.
The balconette-style top featured underwire support, adjustable shoulder straps and back ties, while the low-rise bottoms offered skimpy coverage with string side ties for a flirty, customizable fit. Crafted from soft cotton swim fabric, the set added the perfect touch of cottagecore to her backyard maternity moment.
With a dark brown straw bucket hat perched on her head and a soft smolder for the camera, she looked ultra-radiant.
“June ☀️,” the 32-year-old, who is expecting a baby girl, kept her caption simple.
“The aunties are ready for baby chri chri,” bff and fellow SI Swim star Katie Austin chimed in the comments. The fitness guru and Goff were discovered through the Swim Search open casting call together in 2021 and went on to become co-winners and co-Rookies of the Year in 2022.
“precious ,” Frankies Bikinis added.
Alongside the dreamy bikini cover image were snapshots from beach outings, a date at Clay Cafe in Los Angeles, glimpses of her baby shower earlier this year, as well as a few cameos from the couple’s adorable dog.
The final slide showed a small cake with a slice cut out, topped with frosting that read “one year of love”—a sentimental nod to her first wedding anniversary with husband Jared Goff, whom she married last June in Ojai, Calif.
The Southern California native has had a whirlwind year, from traveling to Jamaica to pose for her fifth SI Swimsuit feature to preparing for her next chapter as a first-time mom.
She and the Detroit Lions quarterback announced their pregnancy in February at the NFL Honors, where Goff made headlines for debuting her bump on the red carpet.
While her modeling career continues to soar, Goff has stayed grounded in her values of self-love and body positivity.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience,” she wrote in May following the release of the 2025 magazine. “I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can't believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life 🤍.”