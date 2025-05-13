Christen Goff: 2025 Jamaica

Goff made her debut with SI Swimsuit after co-winning the 2021 Swim Search. After her first feature, which resulted in her winning the title of co-Rookie of the Year (along with Katie Austin), she went on to use her voice to advocate for body positivity and self-confidence. Her passion for giving back to the community can be seen in her many partnerships with organizations like Girls Inc., Step Up and DLA. She returns to the fold for the 2025 issue while expecting her first child with her husband, Jared Goff.
It’s important to sprinkle some rest and relaxation throughout your year, and not many places can beat the luxurious time away that Jamaica has to offer. This is especially true when it comes to discussing the country’s remarkable resorts. Whether it’s a stay at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas or at the Jakes Hotel, every visitor is in for some much-needed decompression while being surrounded by the best tropical views.
Learn more about Jamaica, including where to stay, what to eat and the very best activities to do here.
Goff brought the contemporary aesthetics of Slim Aarons’s vintage style to the forefront of her fifth photo shoot with the brand. Pieces worn in this shoot pay homage to the ‘70s—an iconic era when flashy patterns were elevated with not-so-subtle sophistication.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNITE Makeup: Jodie Boland at The Wall Group using Supergoop, Jones Road Beauty, Loving Tan and LilFox Beauty Photographer: Yu Tsai
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. Necklace and earrings by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Nana Jacqueline. Earrings by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. Necklace and earrings by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Nana Jacqueline. Earrings by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. Earrings by Zepplin the Label. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Cult Gaia. Necklace by Presley Oldham. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Sunglasses by VADA. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated