Christen Harper Reveals Favorite White Vintage Look From Wedding Weekend With Jared Goff
Over a month after American model Christen Harper tied the knot with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, we’re finally starting to get a better look at their wedding weekend in Ojai, California.
For months ahead of the celebration, the 31-year-old chose to keep the details close to the vest. So, when it came to what the event might look like, we had very few clues. But, as it turns out, the ceremony was far more elegant than we could have even imagined.
Harper began sharing the first snippets of their wedding last week—a series of photos from the ceremony and after-party, as well as Kodak film footage of the festivities. But last night, she took to Instagram to share more details from the rehearsal dinner and welcome party—two events that she had yet to capture on her social media.
The best part of the outtakes that Harper chose to share lies in the details. The setting of the outdoor ceremony could not have been more idyllic. Her wedding and after-party dresses were both incredibly stunning. But it was her post-rehearsal dinner party look that really took the cake—in her eyes and ours.
Following the dinner, Harper stepped out in a vintage white Maison John Galliano gown with a fitted silhouette and delicate eyelet detailing. She declared it “one of my favorite looks of the weekend” in her latest Instagram post, and there’s no wonder as to why—it was absolutely stunning.