Christen Harper and Jared Goff’s Wedding Film Camera Footage Is Straight Out of a Fairytale
Christen Harper and Jared Goff might have met in a modern way on a dating app, but the newlyweds still share an old school love story. And, it make perfect sense that their wedding was captured on a vintage camera and turned into the most beautiful, almost ethereal, fairytale-like video.
The four-time SI Swimsuit star and NFL quarterback shared the footage, taken by Sav and Cam of Destination Wedding Photo & Films, in a joint Instagram post on July 31. The clip was fittingly set to the sound of Father John Misty’s “Real Love Baby,” and documented venue set-up, Harper getting ready and walking down the aisle, Goff‘s teary-eyed reaction to his bride, the reception, their first dance, toasts and dancing the night away with their nearest and dearest.
“Real love 💌,” the 31-year-old model, who was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call, captioned the post. The couple, who met on Raya in 2019, got engaged in summer of 2022, and held an intimate wedding ceremony in Ojai, Calif., on June 22. The entire wedding was planned by The Lynden Lane Co., who described the process as a “career highlight,” and the couple as “the two sweetest, most gracious humans who deserve all the happiness and amazing things that come their way.”
The 28-year-old athlete and the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year split their time between Los Angeles and Detroit, where Goff plays for the Lions.
“Beautiful 🥹,” Ally Kendricks commented.
“This looks like a fairytale,” BFF, bridesmaid and fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin chimed. “ARE U KIDDING ME rn.”
“Crying 😭♾️🤍 Sweetest!!” Katrina Scott exclaimed.
“this is so beautiful chris!!!🥹 so elegant and stunning i can’t with you two,” Gabriella Halikas gushed.
“So happy for you guys! What a dream!!” Valorie Darling wrote.
“Omg this is so stunning! The spin at the end 😍,” Cora Skinner added.
“So perfect. When they zoom in on Jared ‘s face when he sees you walk down the aisle, it almost makes me wanna cry again,” Rachel Mortenson admitted.