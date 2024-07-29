Christen Harper Gives First Glance at Her Stunning Summer Wedding With Jared Goff
Just over a month ago, SI Swimsuit’s very own Christen Harper tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
At the time, the pair kept the wedding content under wraps, opting for a quiet ceremony with little fanfare. Now, a month later, we’re finally getting a taste of their stunning Southern California wedding. On July 29, the 31-year-old model took to Instagram to share snippets from their big day. For the beautiful outdoor event, the bride wore a satin strapless gown with a long train and a lace-trimmed veil to match. Goff was dressed in a simple black suit complete with a classy black bow tie.
“06.22.24 Ojai, California,” Harper wrote in the caption. “Forever yours.”
From the looks of it, the wedding was certainly one to remember—thanks to Harper’s incredible planning. Back in April, Goff spoke highly of his now wife’s attention to detail when it came to organizing the big day. “She’s done a really good job of getting everything ready for the wedding and the day-to-day,” he said at the time. And, in the end, her hard work paid off.
Following the ceremony, the pair set off for Europe, stopping first in Saint-Tropez, France to attend the wedding of former Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight before heading to Greece for their honeymoon. The European summer adventure featured good food, incredible views and even better fashion from the California native.
Now, the pair are back in Michigan for the Lions training camp. Goff will kick off his ninth season in the NFL at the beginning of September with Harper by his side.