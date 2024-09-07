Christen Harper’s Hot Pink Two-Piece Is on Major Sale: Get the Look for Less
When Christen Harper first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021, she was named co-winner of that year’s Swim Search as a result of her photo shoot in Atlantic City. The following year, the 31-year-old California native returned to the fold, this time traveling to Barbados. Harper’s feature in the Caribbean country was so stunning, she earned the co-Rookie of the Year title in 2022.
Last year, the model and newlywed found herself in Dominica for her photo shoot, while her spread in this year’s 60th anniversary issue was captured in Portugal. And while each of Harper’s four SI Swimsuit features thus far have been completely breathtaking, there’s something about her 2024 photo shoot in Porto and the North, Portugal that we just can’t get enough of.
Perhaps it’s the city location instead of beachfront views, or the gorgeous vintage J.Crew-inspired styling on set. Either way, the photos are worth a second look. Plus, one of our very favorite bikinis that Harper wore on set is currently on sale. Snag it below while it’s still in stock.
Mia Beaded Top - Pink Lotus, $27.50 and Lexi Beaded Bottom - Pink Lotus, $27. 50 (svnswim.com)
In addition to the bright magenta hue, we adore the beaded detail on this set, and the brand promises that the top can be tied 18 different ways. Meanwhile, the string bottoms can be worn high on the hips or slung right at your waist. And best of all? Both pieces are currently on sale for 50% off, meaning you can snag the set for a reasonable $55 (instead of $110).