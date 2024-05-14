Southern California native Harper was discovered through the Swim Search open casting call in 2021, which she co-won and then went on to be named co-Rookie of the Year in ’22. The swimwear designer, who launched a collab of beautiful bikinis last year with brand B Swim, began modeling more than a decade ago. She is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and lives in Detroit part time. The Women of the League miniseries star is passionate about giving back to her community and regularly volunteers with local organizations.
Porto and the North, one of the seven regions and the birthplace of the coastal European country of Portugal, blends a rich history with prehistoric roots and early royal foundations. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it offers an idyllic escape with remarkable views of lush mountains, tranquil rivers and a sweeping coastline.
To view suggestions of where to stay, what to eat and must-do activities in Porto and the North, Portugal, click here.
The styling on set in Porto pulled inspiration from port-side Riviera fishing. The fashion team turned to vintage J. Crew catalogs, blended with modern-day runway staples like fishnets and ribbed materials. Harper rocked everything from stripes and frills to braided intricacies and beaded details. She served the ultimate “it girl” vibes and showed off her versatility.
Hair: Anthony Cristiano for Anthony Cristiano Salon Chicago using Phyto Paris USA Makeup: Jodie Boland for The Wall Group using Loving Tan, Supergoop!, French Farmacie, LILFOX, BIOEFFECT and Hourglass Cosmetics Photographer: Ben Watts
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Daughters of the Sun Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Shirt is Turnbull & Asser. Boots by Hunter Boots. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Hunza G. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by BANANHOT. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
