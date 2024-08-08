Christen Harper’s Sweet Seersucker SI Swimsuit Two-Piece Is a Classic Pick for Your Next Trip
It has been the summer of prints—loud animal, vibrant abstract, etc. Whether in the form of an elegant night out dress, a casual vacation look or a simple bikini, busy prints seem primed to go down as a staple of 2024.
And while we love a loud, colorful design, there are moments where you’ll find us wishing for the classics. Sometimes that takes the form of solids. But other times, we just want a less busy, more minimal print—something like a seersucker.
When we think of seersucker, we think fondly of our childhood closets—and of SI Swimsuit’s Christen Harper, of course. During her 2024 photo shoot in Portugal, the model sported a two-piece from ONIA, which reimagined the formerly popular print in a new and unique way. What was once a print used for pencil skirts and men’s blazers became that much more chic and glamorous in the form of an underwire bikini top and mid-rise bikini bottom.
ONIA Marilyn Bikini Top, $95 and Chiara Bikini Bottom, $95 (onia.com)
Complete with an underwire silhouette and ruffle trim, this bikini top and bottom set from ONIA couldn’t do a better job of blending classic elements with trendy, chic details. The top is feminine in form and the bottoms offer minimal coverage. The pale blue seersucker print is just the cherry on top. But if that doesn’t quite match your aesthetic, the set comes in a variety of other solids and prints, too.