Ciara Rings in New Year With Black Fuzzy Mini Skirt, Matching Hat and Tall Leather Boots
If there’s one way to start off the new year, it’s with a dope outfit pulled off by none other than Grammy Award-winning musician Ciara.
Ciara once again proved that black is her color as she knows how to combo the dark hue with just about any other color, design, feel and aesthetic in her closet. More recently, she saw it fit to pair a black fuzzy hat with a matching fuzzy black mini skirt. Sandwiched in between the top and bottom was a colorful racer long-sleeve top with the colors hot pink, green, white and a hint of black. To finish the look, Ciara went with knee-high leather black pointed boots.
From head to toe, this look serves coziness and a hint of edginess, making it one everyone should keep in their bookmarks for future recreation.
The “Love Sex Magic” singer’s Instagram page just got a whole lot hotter. Her millions of fans would certainly agree that her social media page is the one to follow if you want some style inspiration but also the go-to place for go-getter energy.
“Ci will forever be a vibe! 🫶🏽🙏🏽💯🔥,” one comment expressed.
“Ciara has NEVER gotten it wrong!!” another comment replied, gassing up Ciara.
“Give the girls HELL Mrs. Wilson 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan also wrote underneath the photo series.
The caption is the ENERGY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,“ a comment agreed.
With Ciara looking as exceptional as ever in all-black, her stunning 2022 photo shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Barbados quickly comes to mind. In this shoot, the 39-year-old artist wore all sorts of colors, spanning from all denim swimsuits and cheetah print one-pieces to a translucent white romper and aqua-blue cutout ensemble. Even so, it’s her black attire that always steals the show.
And even when the outfit isn’t all-black, Ciara still gives overwhelmingly astonishing looks.
As Ciara stated, keeping her foot on the gas all year is her number one priority. If fans got their way, this could mean she’s gearing up to release new music, planning to expand her beautiful family with her husband Russell Wilson or traveling the world. We’ll just have to wait and see. No matter where 2025 takes her, the singer will never fail to make it abundantly clear that she’ll be wearing the best outfits the entire time.