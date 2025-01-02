Swimsuit

Ciara Rings in New Year With Black Fuzzy Mini Skirt, Matching Hat and Tall Leather Boots

Ciara’s cozy yet edgy look should be bookmarked to return to for future inspo.

Diana Nosa

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage.
If there’s one way to start off the new year, it’s with a dope outfit pulled off by none other than Grammy Award-winning musician Ciara.

Ciara once again proved that black is her color as she knows how to combo the dark hue with just about any other color, design, feel and aesthetic in her closet. More recently, she saw it fit to pair a black fuzzy hat with a matching fuzzy black mini skirt. Sandwiched in between the top and bottom was a colorful racer long-sleeve top with the colors hot pink, green, white and a hint of black. To finish the look, Ciara went with knee-high leather black pointed boots.

From head to toe, this look serves coziness and a hint of edginess, making it one everyone should keep in their bookmarks for future recreation.

The “Love Sex Magic” singer’s Instagram page just got a whole lot hotter. Her millions of fans would certainly agree that her social media page is the one to follow if you want some style inspiration but also the go-to place for go-getter energy.

“Ci will forever be a vibe! 🫶🏽🙏🏽💯🔥,” one comment expressed.

“Ciara has NEVER gotten it wrong!!” another comment replied, gassing up Ciara.

“Give the girls HELL Mrs. Wilson 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan also wrote underneath the photo series.

The caption is the ENERGY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,“ a comment agreed.

With Ciara looking as exceptional as ever in all-black, her stunning 2022 photo shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Barbados quickly comes to mind. In this shoot, the 39-year-old artist wore all sorts of colors, spanning from all denim swimsuits and cheetah print one-pieces to a translucent white romper and aqua-blue cutout ensemble. Even so, it’s her black attire that always steals the show.

Ciara
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Mugler.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage.
And even when the outfit isn’t all-black, Ciara still gives overwhelmingly astonishing looks.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Baba Jagne. Harness by ANOESES.
As Ciara stated, keeping her foot on the gas all year is her number one priority. If fans got their way, this could mean she’s gearing up to release new music, planning to expand her beautiful family with her husband Russell Wilson or traveling the world. We’ll just have to wait and see. No matter where 2025 takes her, the singer will never fail to make it abundantly clear that she’ll be wearing the best outfits the entire time.

Published
Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

