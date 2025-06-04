Ciara and 8-Year-Old Daughter Have Sweetest Twinning Moment on Red Carpet
What’s better than one Ciara? Two Ciaras!
The beloved singer and SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand in Barbados as one of four cover models back in 2022, just graced the Black Women in Music red carpet with an adorable mini-me in tow: her daughter Sienna.
The two wore matching black blazers and pants along with white button-up shirts and ties as part of their ensembles. Sienna sported adorable pig tails for her look, while Ciara left her curly hair down with just a couple of strands pulled back to frame her face.
While on the carpet in their matching suits, Sienna was asked what she loved most about her mother, to which the 8-year-old replied, “She’s very sweet, very funny and very fun.”
Sienna is one of four children. Her siblings include her older brother Future Zahir, her younger brother Win Harrison and her younger sister Amora Princess. The quartet has been growing more and more each day; however, for Sienna and Anora specifically, Ciara wants to ensure her girls grow strong enough to learn the power of their voices and how to use them to stand firm on what they believe in.
“I need to remind my girls to know when you are in the full essence of your honey and your sweetness, but also being firm and clear, you can make a lot happen in that space,” Ciara told Parents.com. “When you’re doing things that people haven’t seen or don’t necessarily think is the way, you’re going to always feel that resistance and opposition. I’ve always chosen the path of encouragement when I’ve been told ‘no’ or when someone says it won’t work—since I was a little girl.”
She continued, saying that she wants her daughters to know their self-worth so that they aren’t limited by whatever circumstances the world wants to put them through.
“I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they’re in control of themselves and where they can in life. I want my girls to know that they’re not limited by their gender or the color of their skin,” Ciara expressed.
While motherhood may have its ups and downs, the “I Got You” singer is forever grateful for her household and her amazing family.
“I’m so grateful for the love that’s in my household, how my husband loves me and how he loves all of our children, and especially how he loves our girls. I’m a daddy’s girl, so my dad’s love was incredibly valuable for me,” she added.
It’s no wonder Sienna said that her mother is sweet, because—with kind words like those—there’s no doubt that Ciara is a fantastic mother!