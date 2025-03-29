Cindy Kimberly Tastefully Blends Biker Chick and Aprés Ski Vibes in One Showstopping, Ab-Baring Look
If Cindy Kimberly doesn’t stop sharing Instagram snaps that leave her fans in awe, then it’s safe to say that her 7.1 million followers will be stuck with their jaws dropped forever.
The designer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who made her debut in Barbados in 2022—took to Instagram to provide a look into her take on the biker aesthetic. She does this by sporting a light brown cropped fur coat—with nothing underneath—with so much fluff that it creates a dramatic statement. The black buckles are also stunning in their own right, matching perfectly with her jet-black pants.
A large black belt is an outstanding accessory here, blending seamlessly well into the overall vibes of the look. The same can be said of the sharp eyebrows and soft tinted lip combination, which is a superb choice of makeup to accentuate the natural beauty Kimberly possesses.
It’s a look for the ages, giving a little motorcycle club baddie mixed with ski slopes princess. Once again, Kimberly is the fashionista everyone can’t help but want to see her next look.
This isn’t the only look she serves as she recently modeled her own fashion brand, LOBA, and documented it on Instagram. New item drops include an all-white frilly shirt, a pleated mini skirt, ballet slippers and a sparkly silver pair of pants.
With this campaign, the Spanish model, who was born in Amsterdam, proves there’s no style she can’t pull off. This is especially true with yet another look she posed for LOBA. This ensemble includes a silky all-white draped-sleeve turtle-neck crop top and a matching long skirt.
“I know I have so many different parts of myself to express and I feel like fashion is a way that I express myself,” Kimberly expressed in a behind the scenes video for LOBA with Revolve. “So, I want to have a big range [of clothing].”
We can’t wait to see what she cooks up next in the upcoming collections from LOBA. Whether she’s channeling edgy bikercore, cozy aprés ski vibes or a super feminine cottagecore aesthetic, we have no doubt she’s going to serve. Shop LOBA exclusively at Revolve.