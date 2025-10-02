Cindy Kimberly Is Pretty in Pink in Bloomer and Corset Look for PFW Runway Show
Cindy Kimberly just delivered her most daring runway moment yet, and she put the cutest bubblegum Barbiecore spin on it. The Netherlands-born model and designer stole the show at Etam’s Paris Fashion Week runway event, rocking a bold two-piece lingerie-inspired look that fused hyperfemininity with raw, rockstar confidence.
The look
The 26-year-old wore a blush-toned corset with an asymmetrical neckline: one side featured a classic structured strapless silhouette, while the other featured a dramatic underbust cut that left half of her bustline bare, covered with a perfectly placed pink bow pastie. Below, she paired the unique top with micro ruffled bloomers in a matching shimmering pink hue for a monochrome finish.
Kimberly confidently strutted down the catwalk to a roaring crowd, wearing ivory balletcore-inspired heels with satin ribbon ankle ties, which rounded out the look. On Instagram, she also shared a series of behind the scenes snaps, captioning the post with a fitting: “🎀🎀 felt cute 🎀🎀🎀.”
About Etam
The show was part of Etam’s annual runway spectacular, which often doubles as a celebration of womanhood and a fashion-for-a-cause event. This year, the French lingerie brand highlighted its pink capsule line, pledging 10% of the proceeds from that collection to cancer research throughout October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Etam’s pink collection, combined with its signature theatrical staging, proved to be a perfect match for Kimberly, who has made a name for herself by turning sultry into an art form.
Modeling mogul
It’s been a huge 2025 for Kimberly, whose modeling career began on Tumblr and has since skyrocketed. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, in a Y2K-inspired shoot photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.
This year alone, she’s walked the NYFW runway for Oh Polly, graced the cover of Galore magazine, made her big-screen debut in Lake George, released a music video for her debut single “Cherry Red” and launched digital prints on her website cindykimberly.com.
A passion for fashion
Of course, Kimberly is also the founder and creative force behind LOBA, her growing fashion label. Known for its mix of sizzling, skin-baring silhouettes and timeless elegance, LOBA is beloved by fans for offering pieces that feel personal and powerful. As Kimberly puts it:
“I think the pieces from the collection are all kind of different,” she told Teen Vogue. “There's a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities. I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It's such an important way to express yourself.”