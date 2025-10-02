Swimsuit

Cindy Kimberly Is Pretty in Pink in Bloomer and Corset Look for PFW Runway Show

The model and designer sizzled on the Etam runway in a daring monochrome ensemble.

Ananya Panchal

Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly / Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Cindy Kimberly just delivered her most daring runway moment yet, and she put the cutest bubblegum Barbiecore spin on it. The Netherlands-born model and designer stole the show at Etam’s Paris Fashion Week runway event, rocking a bold two-piece lingerie-inspired look that fused hyperfemininity with raw, rockstar confidence.

View one post here.

The look

The 26-year-old wore a blush-toned corset with an asymmetrical neckline: one side featured a classic structured strapless silhouette, while the other featured a dramatic underbust cut that left half of her bustline bare, covered with a perfectly placed pink bow pastie. Below, she paired the unique top with micro ruffled bloomers in a matching shimmering pink hue for a monochrome finish.

Kimberly confidently strutted down the catwalk to a roaring crowd, wearing ivory balletcore-inspired heels with satin ribbon ankle ties, which rounded out the look. On Instagram, she also shared a series of behind the scenes snaps, captioning the post with a fitting: “🎀🎀 felt cute 🎀🎀🎀.”

About Etam

The show was part of Etam’s annual runway spectacular, which often doubles as a celebration of womanhood and a fashion-for-a-cause event. This year, the French lingerie brand highlighted its pink capsule line, pledging 10% of the proceeds from that collection to cancer research throughout October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Etam’s pink collection, combined with its signature theatrical staging, proved to be a perfect match for Kimberly, who has made a name for herself by turning sultry into an art form.

Modeling mogul

It’s been a huge 2025 for Kimberly, whose modeling career began on Tumblr and has since skyrocketed. She made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, in a Y2K-inspired shoot photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.

This year alone, she’s walked the NYFW runway for Oh Polly, graced the cover of Galore magazine, made her big-screen debut in Lake George, released a music video for her debut single “Cherry Red” and launched digital prints on her website cindykimberly.com.

Cindy Kimberly walks the runway for Etam during Paris Fashion Week 2025
Cindy Kimberly walks the runway for Etam during Paris Fashion Week 2025 / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

A passion for fashion

Of course, Kimberly is also the founder and creative force behind LOBA, her growing fashion label. Known for its mix of sizzling, skin-baring silhouettes and timeless elegance, LOBA is beloved by fans for offering pieces that feel personal and powerful. As Kimberly puts it:

“I think the pieces from the collection are all kind of different,” she told Teen Vogue. “There's a theme throughout, but I also think there’s space for different types of girls with different personalities. I like exploring myself through fashion and trying different styles out. It's such an important way to express yourself.”

More Cindy Kimberly:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion