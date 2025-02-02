Cindy Kimberly Was a Breathtaking Angel in White Crochet String Suit in Barbados
Cindy Kimberly’s journey from internet sensation to multi-talented creative force has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Netherlands-born model, who first gained global attention when Justin Bieber shared her photo on social media in 2015, has since built a dedicated online following of over seven million and expanded her career into modeling, fashion and now film.
The 26-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022, traveling to Barbados for a stunning photo shoot with Ben Watts. The vibrant setting perfectly complemented her natural beauty as she posed in a series of colorful bikinis and sleek one-piece swimsuits. Today we’re highlighting this absolutely stunning white string crochet set from Andi Bagus.
The Zohara Bikini is a minimalist dream, featuring a sleek Bulgari stretch fabric base with a delicate cotton net mesh overlay. This micro-style two-piece includes a triangle-cut top with ultra-thin ties and barely-there adjustable bottoms—perfect for sunbathing.
For Kimberly, the experience was about more than just modeling—it was an artistic collaboration. “I think every creative outlet is probably my favorite. That’s my dilemma. I really love them all,” she said. “I think when you’re creative, it’s all really about expressing yourself, and there are different outlets those ideas shine best in, so you kind of dabble into different art forms to express different things.”
Beyond her work in front of the camera, Kimberly has successfully stepped into the world of fashion design. In 2023, she launched LOBA by Cindy Kimberly, a clothing line sold exclusively through Revolve. Her designs—ranging from sheer tops, structured blazers and trendy corsets to mini dresses, gowns and fur jackets—reflect her personal style and resonate with her fashion-forward audience. Her dedication to creativity extends beyond clothing, as she even directed and starred in a short film to accompany one of her collections, further cementing her artistic vision.
“I think of modeling as acting. I tell myself I will be fierce that day or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos,” Kimberly told the brand during her SI Swim shoot. “I love having to step into different characters for it. I also genuinely love being on set and observing photographers and stylists. I love watching creative people thrive at what they love and do best and learn.”
Her latest venture into acting with Lake George, which premiered on Jan. 31, marks another exciting chapter in her career and her debut on the big screen.