Cindy Kimberly Is a Cherry Red Sultry Dream in Ab-Flaunting Set, Faux Leather Coat
Cindy Kimberly is a content creator we always keep a close eye on as she never fails to give the world stylish outfits to gander at. This time, her latest fashion moment includes two jaw-dropping, cherry red looks that make her look incredible.
In her latest Instagram post, Kimberly dons a divine red mini coat from her clothing brand, Loba Woman. The item is monochrome, with the burgandy-cherry red color seen in every aspect, including the buttons placed on both sides and the fake fur on the coat’s collar and sleeve cuffs. This piece is clearly a favorite of the model and designer, but unfortunately for fans, the Julieta Faux Leather Coat is sold out on Revolve, the site that sells the brand exclusively, in all sizes.
Of course, fans are hoping the coat gets restocked soon, but in the meantime, here’s how flawless the piece looks on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. “sexiest coat everrrrr,” she wrote, tagging her clothing brand which she launched in 2023.
For her second outfit, Kimberly put on another cherry red look, this time consisting of a corset cowl top ($41), also from her brand Loba, and a matching floor-length skirt. With the crop top and the standard waist placement of the skirt, the outfit allowed the model to show off her toned abs.
In addition to her red hot looks, another outfit she wore in the photo dump above featured a sexy black velvet buttoned shirt ($40) from Loba and a black skirt. This set has various designs and patterns that add extra elevation, perfect for a night out for dinner or to have a quick photo shoot on their couch. A black pair of heels paired nicely with this look.
As mentioned earlier, Kimberly took no breaks with her latest Instagram shares, flaunting yet another alluring outfit in the form of a cheetah satin dress ($93) from Loba. Black lace placed intricately at the neckline and the hem of the bottom of the skirt helped break up the animal print in a very classy way. She made this simple yet seductive outfit look ridiculously easy.
Last but not least was Kimberly’s form-fitting black high-neck top and white bell skirt pairing. No one can ever go wrong with a black and white outfit, and Kimberly showed just that with her final look. Be it for a quick brunch with the girlies or a night out at the club, replicating her look couldn’t be easier.
Between her Loba red coat and sultry top and skirt set, it’s safe to say that red—the same color fans can find Kimberly wearing in her SI Swimsuit debut in Barbados from 2022—is one of Kimberly’s best colors.