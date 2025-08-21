Cindy Kimberly Nails Her Carrie Bradshaw City Girl Walk in Scalloped White Set
Cindy Kimberly just turned a Paris crosswalk into her personal runway—and we’re living for the fashion fantasy.
The model and designer strutted through the City of Love in a stunning ivory lace-trimmed two-piece set from her clothing brand, LOBA. She styled the crisp, feminine look with quiet confidence, echoing the kind of iconic main character energy we’ve only ever seen from the likes of Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw.
A dreamy Parisian instrumental may have been the official attached audio, but let’s be real—we were all humming the SATC theme song as the 26-year-old strutted through the streets.
Kimberly wore the Priscilla Top ($160) and coordinating Lousada Skirt ($160), both crafted from midweight poplin, featuring delicate scalloped lace trim and structured silhouettes. The puffed sleeve design and button-front closure of the blouse added an old-money touch, while the long, low-slung skirt brought in a bit of edge. Though the two pieces were originally sold as part of different matching sets, the beauty of LOBA is how easily each item mixes and matches—inviting shoppers to build out a capsule wardrobe of timeless staples.
The Netherlands native styled the outfit with white heeled ballet slippers, a small brown suede bowler bag and gold accessories including chunky rings, hoop earrings and a luxe wristwatch. Her brown hair was tossed into a tousled bun, with face-framing pieces left loose in soft waves, perfectly beating the summer heat with a touch of elegance.
“Paris in my @LOBAwoman,” Kimberly captioned the video shared to Instagram, which showed her gliding across intersections, sidewalks and stone-lined streets as she gave fans a full look at the outfit.
“The woman you are 👏👏👏🙌🙌,” one fan commented.
“Ur body is tea 🍵,” another chimed in.
“Mother is motheringgggg,” someone else gushed.
Since launching LOBA in May 2023, Kimberly has used her fashion expertise and direction skills to produce high-quality, visually striking drops that blur the lines between trend-driven and timeless. The creative powerhouse is deeply involved in every element of the process—from designing and modeling to directing shoots and curating campaign aesthetics.
Of course, fashion is just one part of her professional world. The SI Swimsuit model made her debut with the magazine in 2022 with a Y2K-inspired beachside shoot in Barbados. She also made her acting debut this year in Lake George and released her first single, “Cherry Red,” in April, hinting that entertainment will be her next big frontier.